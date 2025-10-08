3 Teams Who Should Trade For Chris Olave

The rebuilding New Orleans Saints need as much 2026 NFL Draft capital as they can realistically acquire. That makes them a likely seller at the trade deadline. Superstar wide receiver Chris Olave is Mickey Loomis' most intriguing asset.

Depending on how aggressive Loomis wants to get, Olave would likely fetch a sizable return. He's been his usual productive self this campaign. Olave has recorded 33 receptions for 244 yards and one touchdown. He hasn't dropped a single one of his 54 targets.

The Saints recently exercised Olave's fifth-year rookie contract option. He's signed through 2026 at a team-friendly salary of $15.4 million. Any acquiring team should be willing to sign Olave to an extension in the neighborhood of $30 million per season.

With the NFL trade deadline less than a month away, we've identified three potential landing spots for Olave.

Pittsburgh Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers have been among the most aggressive teams in the league over the past few months. They signed Aaron Rodgers and traded for big-name players such as D.K. Metcalf, Jalen Ramsey, Jonnu Smith, and also signed Darius Slay. Currently sporting a 3-1 record in a one-year window to win a championship, you can expect the Steelers to continue pursuing opportunities to upgrade their roster.

Depth at wide receiver is certainly an issue. Calvin Austin III, Ben Skowronek, Scotty Miller, and Roman Wilson are currently getting the run opposite Metcalf. Rodgers is playing reasonably well enough to justify another acquisition at receiver here. Olave would be a great fit in Arthur Smith's offensive scheme.

Buffalo Bills

The Buffalo Bills are legitimate Super Bowl contenders. Yes, that's accurate on an annual basis, but this Bills team feels different. They're incredibly deep at various positions and Josh Allen is playing like a potential back-to-back MVP winner.

The Bills take a by-committee approach at the pass-catching positions. Three players have recorded more than 200 receiving yards but less than 300. Allen is spreading the ball around as required.

Last year, general manager Brandon Beane acquired Amari Cooper near the deadline. The Cooper gamble backfired, but Beane recognized his need to get Allen a go-to playmaker. Olave would thrive in this high-volume environment.

San Francisco 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers have been dealing with various injuries at wide receiver. Both Jauan Jennings and Ricky Pearsall have been sidelined in recent weeks. Brandon Aiyuk isn't close to returning. Kyle Shanahan has been relying on Kendrick Bourne and DeMarcus Robinson. Bourne had a legacy game in Week 5, but the 49ers can't count on that being a weekly occurrence.