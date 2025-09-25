4 Edge Rushers 49ers Should Trade For

The San Francisco 49ers confirmed that EDGE Nick Bosa suffered a season-ending knee injury in Sunday's Week 3 victory over the Arizona Cardinals. It represents a significant blow to the 3-0 49ers. Robert Saleh's defense lacks the talent needed at defensive end to replace Bosa in-house, meaning GM John Lynch will likely acquire an experienced pass rusher via trade.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan has already acknowledged the possibility. Bosa was tied for the 49ers' lead in sacks with 2.0. His 10 pressures rank second on the defense behind veteran Bryce Huff (11). It's worth acknowledging that Huff was acquired via trade in the offseason due to a shortage of pass rushers.

Mykel Williams, Yetur Gross-Matos, and Sam Okuayinonu are the healthy pass rushers opposite Huff. Williams is a raw first-round rookie who is still acclimating, so acquiring a veteran would prevent the 49ers from overloading his plate. We've identified four potential trade options.

Kayvon Thibodeaux, New York Giants

How big are the 49ers willing to swing? The New York Giants are clearly rebuilding. They're 0-3 and about to start rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart. The Giants drafted EDGE Abdul Carter at No. 3 overall and Brian Burns is signed through 2028. Meanwhile, Kayvon Thibodeaux will enter his fifth-year option in 2026 and is the more expendable pass rusher on Joe Schoen's roster.

Acquiring Thibodeaux would be costly, so the 49ers would have to possess full faith in their ability to win a Super Bowl this year. Thibodeaux will also possess an interest in negotiating a massive contract extension next offseason. The 49ers are slated to possess just $8.5 million in effective cap space in 2026, and they currently rank dead-last in that department when forecasting 2027, per Over The Cap. Lynch would have to get creative.

Bradley Chubb, Miami Dolphins

The 0-3 Miami Dolphins are staring a full organizational reset and rebuild in the face. Young pass rushers Chop Robinson and Jaelan Phillips are the nucleus of their pass-rushing unit moving forward. If the Dolphins are sellers at the NFL trade deadline, veteran EDGE Bradley Chubb is likely to be moved.

Chubb is signed through 2027, but he's a potential cap casualty next offseason, making him a potential temporary rental for a contending 49ers team. Chubb has been effective this season, posting a team-high 3.0 sacks in three games. He'd pair with Huff nicely, allowing Williams to be eased in.

Arden Key or Dre’Mont Jones, Tennessee Titans

The 0-3 Tennessee Titans have two veteran pass rushers on expiring contracts. Arden Key and Dre'Mont Jones aren't in the Titans' future plans. After trading cornerback Jarvis Brownlee earlier this week, there's little doubt that GM Mike Borgonzi will be an aggressive seller at the deadline.