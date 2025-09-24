Jaxson Dart's 1st Start: What Are Reasonable Expectations?

The New York Giants officially named rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart their starter for Sunday's upcoming Week 4 game against the Los Angeles Chargers. Dart replaces Russell Wilson, who is being benched after a lackluster showing in Week 3. The Giants should ease him into the lineup by ensuring he's more of a passenger than the driver of the offense against a difficult first opponent.

Having Dart make his debut versus the 3-0 Chargers isn't ideal. Both head coach Brian Daboll and general manager Joe Schoen are feeling the heat after a winless start. Anointing Dart the starter is a last-ditch effort to rescue their floundering job security.

Internal expectations remain high for Dart. Daboll installed a game-plan package for him in Weeks 2 and 3, with the rookie signal-caller earning three snaps in each contest. Dart didn't attempt a pass, scrambling twice.

Dart quickly endeared himself to the coaching staff throughout the offseason. The former Ole Miss standout routinely made plays with his legs and arm at training camp. The Giants are eager to see if Dart's natural playmaking ability carries over versus legitimate NFL defenses.

Dart's preseason performance further heightened expectations. He completed 32-of-47 passing attempts, for a stellar 68.1% completion percentage, while appearing in all three exhibition games. Dart threw for 372 yards and three touchdowns, tossing one score in each contest without throwing a single interception.

Now that the decision is made, the #NYGiants need to be patient with their plan for Jaxson Dart. @The_SportsPaige: "Don't become the Jets!" pic.twitter.com/v3LShfvDnJ — The Draft Network (@TheDraftNetwork) September 23, 2025

Dart made four big-time throws and attempted just one turnover-worthy play, according to Pro Football Focus' tracking. He averaged a healthy 7.9 yards per attempt and an average depth of target (aDOT) of 7.7. Dart was only sacked twice and looked capable when navigating pressure.

He'll need to continue doing that against a stout Chargers opponent. Getting Andrew Thomas back at left tackle is a massive boost. The Los Angeles Chargers rank 18th in pass-rush win-rate (PRWR, per ESPN Analytics) at 38% entering Week 3, having accumulated seven sacks.

The Chargers' defense ranks ninth-best in passing yards allowed (182/game). Jim Harbaugh's well-balanced defense is also ninth versus the run (94.7). The Giants will counter with rookie running back Cam Skattebo, who dominated the snap-count in Week 3 and is the unquestioned starter moving forward with Tyrone Tracy Jr. sidelined with injury.

Skattebo has rushed for touchdowns in consecutive showings. He averaged a healthy 6.0 yards per carry in Week 3's Sunday Night Football defeat to the Kansas City Chiefs. The Giants will prefer to establish Skattebo via a ground-and-pound approach that attempts to keep Dart out of 3rd-and-long situations.

The Giants want Dart to play a turnover-free debut. Despite entering the league with a high-risk reputation, he managed to achieve that throughout a dazzling preseason display. Dart didn't turn the ball over during the exhibition.