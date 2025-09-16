Giants Must Find A Place For Marcus Mbow

New York Giants rookie offensive lineman Marcus Mbow entered the team's Week 2 contest with the Dallas Cowboys off the bench. Mbow replaced veteran offensive tackle James Hudson III, who was benched for his performance. The first-year blocker impressed in extended action, and the Giants need to find a way to keep him in their lineup.

The Giants are dealing with an injury to franchise left tackle Andrew Thomas. Hudson, an experienced offseason free-agent addition, had a complete meltdown in Thomas' place. Hudson III committed four penalties on the Giants’ opening possession, quite possibly preventing a touchdown.

Head coach Brian Daboll immediately benched Hudson on the second drive, thrusting Mbow into the lineup. Mbow spent the majority of training camp practicing at right tackle. Here, he entered the contest at the blindside position and handled himself very appropriately, all things considered.

Mbow ended up playing 51 total snaps at left tackle. The former Purdue standout was credited with allowing just two pressures (one hurry and one hit), per Pro Football Focus. Mbow did not allow a sack.

The Giants enjoyed an offensive explosion after Mbow replaced Hudson. After a 17-play opening drive resulted in just three points, the Giants scored 34 more points in a thrilling 40-37 overtime loss. Mbow helped keep starting quarterback Russell Wilson clean. Wilson threw for an astounding 450 yards and three touchdowns, and was only sacked on three occasions despite 40-plus dropbacks.

Mbow was also a difference-maker as a run blocker while playing bully ball. His PFF run-blocking grade of 63.2 was second-best among the Giants' offensive linemen, trailing just veteran right tackle Jermaine Eluemunor (66.2) in that department. Rookie running back Cam Skattebo rushed for a touchdown.

The Giants must figure out a way to get Mbow in their lineup permanently. Thomas is attempting to return from a Lisfranc injury that ended his 2024 campaign prematurely and required two surgeries, including a screw removal in April. When Thomas returns at left tackle, Daboll must consider shuffling the right side of the offensive line.

The most realistic scenario is Mbow replacing Eluemunor at right tackle. Eluemunor is a veteran blocker with versatility and is capable of replacing the struggling Greg Van Roten at right guard. If the Giants want to take it a step further, Van Roten can play center, where starter John Michael Schmitz Jr. has been the biggest weakness up front, but that might be too much shuffling.

Mbow is also versatile enough to play right guard, but that would sell his potential short given his debut performance at tackle. The Giants are searching for a long-term solution at right tackle. Evan Neal has been a massive bust, and the 30-year-old Eluemunor is on an expiring contract. Mbow and Eluemunor would make a good right-sided pairing.