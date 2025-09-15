Should Cam Skattebo Be Giants' Lead RB?

New York Giants rookie running back Cam Skattebo scored the team's only rushing touchdown in a thrilling 40-37 overtime loss to the Dallas Cowboys. It's worth monitoring Skattebo's usage moving forward. He should be the Giants' leading ball carrier.

Skattebo rushed for 45 yards and a touchdown via 11 carries. He saw the majority of carries allocated to the team's running backs, with Tyrone Tracy Jr. only earning five opportunities and Devin Singletary having one carry. Skattebo averaged a team-high 4.1 yards per carry and added two receptions for 14 yards.

Skattebo's touchdown was a critical momentum swing in the fourth quarter. The Giants were trailing 20-16 with 12:10 remaining. Skattebo took the 1st-and-goal carry easily up the middle and into the end zone. It was the short-yardage situation in which his powerful running style thrives.

Skattebo set Brian Daboll's offense up with 1st-and-goal with his most impressive run of the afternoon. The former Arizona State legend rushed for 24 yards from the Cowboys' 25-yard line with an impressive burst up the middle. Skattebo dragged a few Cowboys defenders to the 1-yard line.

Jaxson Dart's 1st NFL play is a 24 yard Cam Skattebo run! pic.twitter.com/vFKls7kjOu — Bobby Skinner (@BobbySkinner_) September 14, 2025

Daboll has essentially handed the backfield reins to Skattebo. It was the rookie ball-carrier who saw 64.7% (11/17) of the Giants' designed running back carries. Skattebo has seemingly already leaped over Tracy Jr. and Singletary on the depth chart.

Skattebo played a team-high 52% of offensive snaps at running back. Tracy Jr. was involved on 42% of snaps, and Singletary had just a 6% workload. Skattebo should continue being the snap-count leader in the backfield, with potential room to expand his usage.

Skattebo is a wear-you-down running back with a powerful temperament. Bringing a layer of old-school physicality to the offense, Skattebo forces missed tackles in closed quarters and welcomes head-on collisions. On this rep, he runs over a safety in the trenches before slipping another tackle, displaying his wherewithal to pick up tough yardage. He forced three missed tackles, according to Pro Football Focus' instant recap.

SKATT doing what he does. Angry runs candidate again @KyleBrandt 👀 pic.twitter.com/5g3UaTaEUg — Jordan Simone (@JordanSimone38) September 14, 2025

The Cowboys' defense struggled mightily to stop the Giants' air attack. Russell Wilson completed 30-of-41 passing attempts for 450 yards and three touchdowns. Malik Nabers had nine receptions for 167 yards and two touchdowns, and Wan'Dale Robinson registered eight catches for 142 and a score. Skattebo benefited from Wilson's air-game success by seeing stacked boxes (eight-plus defenders) on roughly just 18% of his carries, according to Next Gen Stats. For comparison purposes, 13 running backs saw stacked boxes on 25% or more of their opportunities on Sunday.