How Should Cam Skattebo and Tyrone Tracy Jr. Split Reps?

New York Giants rookie running back Cam Skattebo is attempting to secure his positioning on the depth chart at OTAs. The fourth-round ball-carrier should earn a change-of-pace role behind lead back Tyrone Tracy Jr. Skattebo will make a difference in Brian Daboll's offense this fall.

Skattebo was dynamic this past campaign, finishing his senior season with 293 carries for a program-record 1,711 yards and 21 touchdowns en route to leading Arizona State to a College Football Playoff appearance. The dual-threat playmaker added 45 receptions for 605 yards and three touchdowns to his offensive totals. He finished fifth in Heisman Trophy voting.

Despite that, scouts questioned whether Skattebo could play running back on a full-time basis at the NFL level. The Rio Linda, California native ran a reported 4.66-second 40-yard dash amidst questions about his long speed. Skattebo did display some athleticism, leaping a 39.5-inch vertical and 10-foot-3 broad jump.

The Giants pounced on his availability at No. 105 overall. Daboll is hoping to improve a rushing attack that finished 23rd in the league last season (104.9/contest). Expect Skattebo to quickly establish himself as the RB2 by leapfrogging Devin Singletary on the depth chart.

Singletary began the 2024 campaign as the Giants' lead back but was quickly supplanted by a better-performing Tracy Jr. From Week 5 onward, the former Purdue standout averaged 16.4 touches per game. Tracy Jr. accounted for 69% of the Giants' offensive snaps throughout that time frame.

There's every reason to believe Tracy Jr. will continue establishing himself as the Giants' workhorse in Daboll's backfield. Skattebo's biggest opportunity may arrive via third-and-obvious passing downs. Tracy Jr. often ceded such work to Singletary last season.

Tracy Jr. averaged less than three receptions per game and occasionally struggled in pass protection as well. Even when Singletary lost his grip on the starting job, the reliable veteran maintained a role as the third-down back. Given Skattebo's prolific production as a pass-catcher at Arizona State, a receiving role on money downs qualifies as his most direct pathway to snaps in Daboll's offense as a rookie.

Singletary is likely entering his final season with the Giants. The veteran back signed a three-year contract worth a sizable $16.5 million in free agency last offseason. Singletary disappointed in his debut campaign in East Rutherford, averaging just 3.9 yards per carry. Giants general manager Joe Schoen can save $5.2 million against the cap by releasing him next offseason while absorbing a minimal dead-money charge.

The Giants should acknowledge the inevitable. With Tracy Jr. and Skattebo both on affordable rookie deals for the foreseeable future, that duo should be the Giants' partnership in the backfield. Daboll is the ideal offensive-minded coach to find a role for Skattebo.