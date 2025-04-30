Cowboys 2025 NFL Draft Class Evaluation

The Dallas Cowboys made nine total selections in the 2025 NFL Draft. The Cowboys enjoyed one of the better overall drafts, adding both instant starters and contributors all throughout. They had a type, adding big, strong, and fast athletes to their roster.

Let's break down their class pick by pick.

Round 1 (No. 12): Tyler Booker, IOL, Alabama

Alabama offensive guard Tyler Booker was considered a reach by some, understandably so. The value of drafting a guard in the top 15 is questionable, but Booker is one of the cleanest evaluations in this entire class. The former Crimson Tide standout is a plug-and-play talent with a pro-ready frame who overwhelms opponents with sheer power and toughness. Given the amount of interior defensive line talent in the NFC East, he'll be a terrific resource for a rebuilding Cowboys offensive line.

Round 2 (No. 44): Donovan Ezeiruaku, EDGE, Boston College

Donovan Ezeiruaku was a first-round-worthy pass rusher who slid to No. 44 due to scouts questioning whether or not he's a three-down defender. Ezeiruaku was incredibly productive in 2024, finishing second in the FBS in sacks this past season with 16.5 QB takedowns. He also displayed athleticism at the NFL Combine, running position bests in the three-cone (6.94) and shuttle (4.19). He'll immediately complement starters Micah Parsons and Dante Fowler Jr. while helping the defense replace DeMarcus Lawrence.

Round 3 (No. 76): Shavon Revel Jr., CB, East Carolina

The theme of getting terrific value continued from Ezeiruaku to East Carolina cornerback Shavon Revel Jr. Revel Jr. was considered a preseason top-15 prospect, but a season-ending torn ACL muddied his draft evaluation. It happened early enough in the college football campaign that he should be ready to contribute as a rookie. The Winston-Salem, North Carolina native projects as a future starter in Dallas.

Round 5 (No. 105): Jaydon Blue, RB, Texas

The Cowboys entered the draft requiring a running back after signing a pair of mid-tier veterans in free agency in Javonte Williams and Miles Sanders. They were patient, taking advantage of a deep class to acquire Jaydon Blue in the fifth round. One can argue the Cowboys should have drafted a potential three-down back earlier, but Blue will add a playmaking layer and take-it-to-the-house speed to the new-look backfield.

Round 5 (No. 152): Shemar James, LB, Florida

Florida linebacker Shemar James is quick and explosive. The Cowboys are questionable at linebacker, with below-average veterans Kenneth Murray Jr. and Jack Sanborn projecting as the starters. James is physical and productive. He could contend for snaps given the lack of high-end talent at the position.

Round 6 (No. 204): Ajani Cornelius, OL, Oregon

Ajani Cornelius will contend for swing duties. The Cowboys don't have much behind offensive tackle starters Tyler Guyton and Terence Steele (Hakeem Adeniji, Asim Richards, and Matt Waletzko?). Cornelius should battle for a reserve role in training camp.

Round 7 (No. 219): Jay Toia, DT, UCLA

The Cowboys finished 29th in run defense last season, allowing 137.1 yards per contest. Jay Toia is a 342-pound run stopper through and through. Toia pairs first-step explosion with quickness to dominate his gap on early downs.

Round 7 (No. 239): Phil Mafah, RB, Clemson

The Cowboys doubled down on running backs via the selection of Clemson ball-carrier Phil Mafah in the seventh round. There was a nearly 40-pound difference between Mafah (234) and Blue (196) at the NFL Combine. The Cowboys drafted a totally different rusher from a stylistic perspective, adding a punishing between-the-tackles runner.

Round 7 (No. 247): Tommy Akingbesote, DT, Maryland