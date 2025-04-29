Giants 2025 NFL Draft Class Evaluation

The New York Giants made seven total selections in the 2025 NFL Draft. General manager Joe Schoen showed terrific restraint and control, sticking to his board and moving around the draft as required. The Giants landed both immediate starters and future contributors.

Let's break down their class pick by pick.

Round 1 (No. 3): Abdul Carter, EDGE, Penn State

The Giants resisted temptation and stuck to the board, drafting Abdul Carter, the best remaining player, at No. 3 overall. Carter projects as an elite pass rusher in an aggressive and talented Giants front.

It'll be interesting to see what happens with Kayvon Thibodeaux. Trade rumors have swirled around his name, with Carter potentially pairing with Brian Burns as the Giants' long-term starting edges. The situation is complicated, but Carter was a straightforward pick. Instincts and playmaking ability give him annual Pro Bowl potential.

Round 1 (No. 25): Jaxson Dart, QB, Ole Miss

Schoen wasn't comfortable with any of the quarterbacks at No. 3, so he traded back into the latter portion of the first round (No. 25) to draft Jaxson Dart. Parting with two third-round selections was a reasonable price, but deciding on Dart arrives with inherent risk.

Dart possesses the athleticism and off-script ability required to develop into a franchise quarterback. Accuracy and decision-making under pressure qualify as considerable concerns. Brian Daboll will attempt to mold his potential. Whether or not Dart develops into a franchise quarterback will decide the fate of Schoen and Daboll.

Round 3 (No. 65): Darius Alexander, DT, Toledo

Darius Alexander possesses a pro-ready frame at 6-foot-4 and 305 pounds with 34-inch arms. Alexander utilizes his excellent frame to his advantage. The Toledo standout is already an outstanding run defender, with the potential to develop into a more impactful pass rusher.

The Giants entered the draft needing defensive linemen to play next to Dexter Lawrence. Alexander fits incredibly well, with his desirable athleticism and elite ability to play as a two-gapper. Some scouts had second-round grades on Alexander.

Round 4 (No. 105): Cam Skattebo, RB, Arizona State

Former Arizona State running back Cam Skattebo was arguably the Giants' best value pick. A popular yet divisive prospect, Skattebo runs the football between the tackles with an infectious amount of intensity-raising energy. He'll be a punishing runner as the ideal power complement to Tyrone Tracy Jr.’s slashing style.

Skattebo's arrival spells bad news for Devin Singletary, who averaged a career-low 3.9 yards per carry after signing a $16.5 million contract. Skattebo's stamina was questioned throughout the pre-draft process, but the Giants don't need him to be an every-down back. He'll have a terrific impact as a change-of-pace runner and occasional pass-catcher.

Round 5 (No. 154): Marcus Mbow, OL, Purdue

Marcus Mbow was announced as a guard, but he's versatile enough to play center and tackle in a pinch as well. Blending athleticism with technique, Mbow is both aggressive and creative. He'll quickly compete for a role on an incomplete Giants offensive line.

Jon Runyan and Greg Van Roten are considered the starters at guard. Veteran swing tackle Jermaine Eluemunor is the right-sided bridge because the Giants whiffed on Evan Neal. Whether it's tackle or guard, Mbow has developmental potential.

Round 7 (No. 219): Thomas Fidone II, TE, Nebraska

Thomas Fidone II has a lengthy injury history, but his upside and potential were worth gambling on in the seventh round. Fidone was a Senior Bowl standout as a pass-catching threat up the seam. The Giants have Theo Johnson and Daniel Bellinger at the position, so immediate reps may be difficult to come by.

Round 7 (No. 246): Korie Black, CB, Oklahoma State