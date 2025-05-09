Chargers 2025 NFL Draft Class Evaluation

For each and every organization around football, the goal of the NFL draft is to find contributing starters and key depth pieces. Succeeding can often put a team in a position to exceed expectations, while failing to capitalize on certain picks can set a club back.

While the overall narrative on whether the class is a ‘hit’ or ‘miss’ won’t come for a year or two, let’s dive into the group of young talent added by the Los Angeles Chargers, a roster once again expected to compete for a playoff spot in the AFC this fall.

Round 1 (No. 22 overall): Omarion Hampton, RB, UNC

A dynamic ball-carrier that can win through, around, and over defenders, Omarion Hampton will immediately become a focal point to stop within an already talented Chargers’ offense. While L.A. brought in former Steeler Najee Harris in the offseason for added depth in the backfield, there should be no questions as to who will sit atop the depth chart once Week 1 rolls around. A blend of power and explosiveness, don’t be shocked a few years down the road if Hampton becomes the premier back from the class, not No. 6 overall pick Ashton Jeanty (Raiders).

Round 2 (No. 61 overall): Tre Harris, WR, Ole Miss

Tre Harris adds a whole lot of size (6-foot-2) to an already vertically impressive group for QB Justin Herbert to target. With six-foot-plus wideouts in Mike Williams and Quentin Johnson already in place, Harris’ ability to consistently threaten the third level of a defense is what separates him here from a few skill sets that could be deemed repetitive. Harris isn’t expected to have the rookie season Ladd McConkey did in 2024, but he’ll be a top-three target for a passing attack that ranked 19th in passing yards per game last fall (213.5 YPG).

Round 3 (No. 86 overall): Jamaree Caldwell, IDL, Oregon

One of my personal favorites in what was a loaded class of interior defenders, Jamaree Caldwell, a former running back, has the lateral agility and technical refinement to make an impact quickly within Jim Harbaugh’s defense. He won’t be a consistent threat to push the pocket on passing downs, that’s to come down the line as he gets stronger, but his ability to eat up space in the A and B gaps is exactly the type of presence L.A. needs within the interior.

Jamaree Caldwell can flat out GO at 342 pounds.



Good Day 1 for the Oregon product. pic.twitter.com/kclKp78I84 — Ryan Fowler (@_RyanFowler_) January 28, 2025

Round 4 (No. 125 overall): Kyle Kennard, EDGE, South Carolina

Of the six day-three picks (Round 4-7), a few players stood out. First is pass rusher Kyle Kennard, who enters his rookie campaign as one of the more mature and experienced edge threats in the class after five seasons of college ball. While Kennard flashed in his four seasons at Georgia Tech, a jump up in competition in the SEC ultimately swayed the opinions of scouts (39 pressures and 10 sacks).

Notable Day 3 Selections

Fifth round TE/WR Oronde Gadsden II is an intriguing flex weapon despite the concerns about his play strength as an in-line option, but my attention turns to the sixth round where the Chargers found a potential diamond in the rough in SAF R.J. Mickens. A standout at Clemson, where his ability to play at all three levels will translate quickly to the pro game, he’s the type of player we could look back on a few drafts from now, asking how in the world he slipped to the 214th overall selection.

His path to snaps isn’t linear at this point in time, but expect Mickens to serve as a core special teamer early on whose athleticism and instincts in space will be hard to keep off the field. From an environment perspective, for a young rookie, you couldn’t have hand-picked a better spot for Mickens to land, working side-by-side with 2024 All-Pro Derwin James. Keep an eye on him as the summer progresses, as he’s a player I expect to outplay his draft slot quickly.