Should Chiefs Give Brashard Smith A Try?

The Kansas City Chiefs have not run the football effectively through two weeks. It's partially responsible for their shocking 0-2 start. Head coach Andy Reid should consider involving seventh-round rookie running back Brashard Smith on offense.

The Chiefs currently rank 17th in rushing, averaging 109.5 ground yards per game. It's an incredibly misleading number. Starting quarterback Patrick Mahomes is their leading rusher by a long shot. Mahomes has scrambled for 123 yards via 13 carries. Both Kareem Hunt and Isiah Pacheco have rushed for just 47 yards apiece in a timeshare.

Reid has understandably abandoned the run. Pacheco's 15 carries are a team-high mark, but Mahomes and Hunt aren't far behind with 13 carries each. Mahomes having two fewer rushing attempts than Reid's lead-back is extremely indicative of an ineffective rushing attack.

Pacheco is averaging a lackluster 3.1 yards per carry. Hunt is averaging 3.6 yards per carry. They've combined to score zero touchdowns. The advanced metrics aren't any kinder.

Pacheco has rushed for -17 yards over expected (RYOE) through two contests, according to Next Gen Stats. That's the 10th-worst mark in the league, and his per-carry average of -1.12 is seventh-worst. The Chiefs need to search for alternatives.

Pacheco has generated just one explosive run (10-plus yards) entering Week 3. He’s also not making defenders miss around the line of scrimmage. Pacheco has forced two missed tackles, zero of which occurred in Week 2. His average of 2.53 yards after contact ranks 35th in the league, per Pro Football Focus, and that’s with minimum qualifiers included. Hunt ranks 31st in the same metric. Neither back has had a positive EPA (Expected Points Added) yet.

The Chiefs remain painfully slow around the line of scrimmage. Smith could bring some much-needed juice to Reid's struggling ground attack. A former wide receiver, the former SMU standout is an excellent candidate to be a third-down option out of the backfield. Smith is still acclimating to the position, but the Chiefs are reaching desperation territory.

The Chiefs' offensive line also has to execute its run-blocking assignments more efficiently. Replacing veteran guard Joe Thuney with Kingsley Suamataia was always going to come with growing pains. The Chiefs currently rank 31st in run-blocking-win-rate (RBWR) with a score of 64%, according to ESPN Stats & Info. Pacheco's negative yardage over expected indicates he isn't maximizing their blocking effort, but the big boys up front aren't winning their matchups with consistency, either.

Smith has been active in both of Kansas City's defeats. He played eight snaps in Week 1 and five snaps in Week 2. Smith received one rushing attempt, which he converted into a two-yard gain. Reid must seriously consider getting the seventh-round potential playmaker more involved.