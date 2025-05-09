Cardinals 2025 NFL Draft Class Evaluation

The Arizona Cardinals made seven selections throughout the 2025 NFL Draft. General manager Monti Osssenfort took big swings, taking two divisive prospects with his first two picks. This Cardinals class is a high-risk, high-reward one.

Let's analyze their 2025 NFL Draft class, pick by pick.

Round 1 (No. 16): Walter Nolen, DT, Ole Miss

Walter Nolen was a divisive prospect throughout the pre-draft process due to alleged character concerns. Ossenfort is betting on the environment in Arizona under defensive-minded head coach Jonathan Gannon to bring out the best in him. When Nolen is motivated, he's an easy mover with dominant potential. First-step explosiveness, overwhelming power, and intentional hands helped him record a career-high 6.5 sacks and a tied-for-the-team-lead 14.5 tackles for loss in 2024.

Round 2 (No. 47): Will Johnson, CB, Michigan

Will Johnson was once viewed as a potential top-five pick. Multiple injuries were flagged during the pre-draft process, including a possible chronic knee issue. That, paired with questions about his long speed after he failed to provide athletic testing numbers, is why Johnson was available in the second round. The Cardinals believe they stole a No. 1 lockdown cornerback who eliminates one half of the field through instincts, athleticism, and technique.

Round 3 (No. 78): Jordan Burch, EDGE, Oregon

The Cardinals attempted to improve a lackluster edge group by signing Josh Sweat this offseason. Drafting Jordan Burch helps further revamp the position room. Burch converts speed to power at an incredibly effective level, arguably having the best bull rush of any EDGE in this draft class. He'll quickly contend for rotational snaps alongside BJ Ojulari and last year's first-round pick Darius Robinson.

Round 4 (No. 115): Cody Simon, LB, Ohio State

Gannon's defense has some temporary solutions at off-ball linebacker this coming season in Akeem Davis-Gaither and Mack Wilson Sr. Drafting Cody Simon in the fourth round could provide an eventual succession plan. Simon is physical with a high football IQ and good downhill instincts. Advanced play recognition helped him make splash plays at Ohio State.

Round 5 (No. 174): Denzel Burke, CB, Ohio State

Denzel Burke once had far more promising projections than a fifth-round pick. Poor play strength and sloppy tackling technique made him a fairly inconsistent player at Ohio State. Burke was a four-star recruit who still possesses some untapped potential. He's reactive in coverage with fluid change of direction ability. There's an opportunity for reps and competition in Gannon's cornerback room, with few finished products present.

Round 6 (No. 211): Hayden Conner, IOL, Texas

Versatility and experience are key when drafting interior offensive linemen on Day Three. Hayden Conner made 51 appearances with 43 career starts at Texas. Conner should make Arizona's roster as a swing guard and center, offering flexibility at multiple backup spots on game day.

Round 7 (No. 225): Kitan Crawford, SAF, Nevada