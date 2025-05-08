Dolphins 2025 NFL Draft Class Evaluation

The Miami Dolphins prioritized building the trenches with their eight selections in the 2025 NFL Draft. Fifty percent of Eric Grier’s picks were on the offensive and defensive line. Size and toughness were requirements.

Let's analyze their 2025 NFL Draft class, pick by pick.

Round 1 (No. 13): Kenneth Grant, DT, Michigan

The Dolphins have been searching for an interior presence since losing Christian Wilkins in free agency last offseason. They found it in Kenneth Grant. Grant is a quick-footed defender with the capability to wreck a game plan. He’s a big-bodied defensive lineman who possesses exceptional change of direction for his size. He'll utilize power and athleticism to overwhelm offensive linemen at the next level.

Round 2 (No. 37): Jonah Savaiinaea, IOL, Arizona

Mike McDaniel entered the draft with major question marks at both guard positions. Before the three-day event, the underperforming Liam Eichenberg and oft-injured James Daniels were penciled into starting roles. Jonah Savaiinaea will almost certainly replace one of them as a Week 1 starter. Savaiinaea has mass and length with the required anchor to stifle interior pass rushers.

Round 5 (No. 143): Jordan Phillips, DT, Maryland

Faced with a massive gap between their second-round pick and the next selection, the Dolphins did well to land a quality player in Jordan Phillips. Defensive line depth was a major need, so Phillips could quickly contend for snaps next to Grant and Zach Sieler. The Maryland standout is a powerful run defender with quickness, good hands, and a red-hot motor.

Round 5 (No. 150): Jason Marshall Jr., CB, Florida

With Jalen Ramsey on the chopping block, cornerback was a big-time need. It's a bit surprising the Dolphins didn't address the position earlier. They decided to keep Florida's Jason Marshall Jr. in state. Marshall Jr. possesses terrific size to play the boundary, and he uses reactive athleticism to contend the catch point (27 career pass breakups). The 6-foot, 194-pound athlete ran 4.49 at the NFL Combine.

Round 5 (No. 155): Dante Trader Jr., SAF, Maryland

There's a sizable hole at safety following Jevon Holland’s departure. The Dolphins have veteran short-term solutions at the position in Ifeatu Melifonwu and Ashtyn Davis. Dante Trader Jr. has developmental potential to become a starter. Trader Jr. is physical, competitive, and versatile enough to wear multiple hats.

Round 6 (No. 179): Ollie Gordon II, RB, Oklahoma State

Ollie Gordon II was among college football's most promising running backs, though an injury and inconsistencies prevented him from flashing his full potential in 2024. He's joining a crowded position room that already contains De'Von Achane, Jaylen Wright, and Alexander Mattison. Gordon II will attempt to establish himself as a short-yardage back.

Round 7 (No. 231): Quinn Ewers, QB, Texas

It was an incredibly difficult campaign for former Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers. Once viewed as a potential first-round pick, Ewers slid to the seventh round after dealing with injuries and poor play in 2024. He'll attempt to defeat Zach Wilson in training camp for the right to back up Tua Tagovailoa.

Round 7 (No. 253): Zeek Biggers, DT, Georgia Tech