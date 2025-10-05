NFL Mock Draft 2026: October Has Begun

We've made it through sizable portions of the college football and NFL regular-season campaigns. Top-end prospects are officially separating themselves, and various rebuilding teams appear destined to earn top-10 selections. 2026 NFL mock drafts are becoming a little easier to complete.

Please note that the order you see below reflects current Super Bowl odds. We don't hate your team.

2026 NFL Mock Draft

1. New York Jets

Dante Moore, QB, Oregon

Justin Fields is a short-term bridge quarterback for the New York Jets. After a year of setting the culture and rebuilding the locker room, Aaron Glenn will be ready to draft his quarterback of the future. Oregon's Dante Moore answered questions by going 29-of-39 for 289 yards and three touchdowns against Penn State last weekend. Moore is unflappable mentally. Physically, he possesses the arm talent required to mix velocities.

2. New Orleans Saints

LaNorris Sellers, QB, South Carolina



Spencer Rattler is playing at an acceptable level, but if the New Orleans Saints own the No. 2 overall selection, they're probably taking a quarterback. LaNorris Sellers is an electric dual-threat playmaker with the baseline traits to develop into a face-of-the-franchise talent.

3. Carolina Panthers

Peter Woods, IDL, Clemson



If Bryce Young is still the way forward, the Carolina Panthers need to build a better overall roster. Talent on the defensive side of the ball has been a recurring issue in recent campaigns. Peter Woods possesses elite athleticism with twitch, power, and explosiveness.

4. Tennessee Titans

The Tennessee Titans can't rush the passer. Veterans Arden Key and Dre'Mont Jones are on expiring contracts and won't be back next season. The only solution is to acquire premium talent. Miami's Rueben Bain Jr. fits the description. This scenario has him reuniting with his 2024 teammate Cam Ward in Nashville.

5. New York Giants

Caleb Downs, SAF, Ohio State

Jaxson Dart and Abdul Carter have New York Giants fans envisioning an exciting pathway forward. With premium young talent on both sides of the ball, the Giants could truly take a best player available approach. Ohio State safety Caleb Downs is an elite prospect with versatility and three-down playmaking ability.

6. Las Vegas Raiders

Keldric Faulk, EDGE, Auburn



The Las Vegas Raiders need to pair Maxx Crosby with another game-changing defensive lineman. The Christian Wilkins gamble backfired miserably, and Malcolm Koonce is on a one-year contract. Keldrick Faulk is a versatile defensive end with pro-ready size, power, and speed.

7. Miami Dolphins

Francis Mauigoa, OT, Miami



The Miami Dolphins are a difficult team to predict because they could undergo a regime change. Either way, fortifying the offensive line needs to be a priority. The oft-injured Austin Jackson is on IR and will enter a contract year in 2026. Francis Mauigoa plays the position with the physical temperament that Mike McDaniel's team needs more of.

8. Cincinnati Bengals

Spencer Fano, OT, Utah



The Cincinnati Bengals have the worst pass-blocking win-rate in the NFL, according to ESPN Analytics. The eye test indicates the same. Here, they draft Spencer Fano to help protect the oft-injured Joe Burrow next season. Fano is a technically polished prospect with instant starter capabilities.

9. Cleveland Browns

Garrett Nussmeier, QB, LSU

The Cleveland Browns will spend the next few weeks finding out if Dillon Gabriel is a long-term answer at quarterback. If not, they'll undoubtedly draft a QB high. Garrett Nussmeier possesses the arm talent necessary to justify a top-10 selection.

10. Arizona Cardinals

Jeremiyah Love, RB, Notre Dame



Both James Conner and Trey Benson are on IR for the Arizona Cardinals. General manager Monti Ossenfort needs to keep filling out the offense around Kyler Murray, Trey McBride, and Marvin Harrison Jr. Jeremiyah Love is an elite running back prospect who is worth drafting this high.

11. New England Patriots

Jordyn Tyson, WR, Arizona State



Drake Maye needs a legitimate No. 1 wide receiver. The aging Stefon Diggs isn't a true go-to playmaker anymore. Jordyn Tyson is establishing himself as the best wideout in this class with a decent amount of distance between him and his top competitors. The New England Patriots would be thrilled to add Tyson's combination of route-running prowess and athleticism to their offense.

12. Chicago Bears

Kadyn Proctor, OT, Alabama



Braxton Jones isn't the long-term solution at left tackle for the Chicago Bears. Will Kiran Amegadjie or Ozzy Trapilo get a fair shake to prove themselves? If the Bears aren't convinced by those recent mid-round picks, they could draft a tackle like Kadyn Proctor early. Proctor began the campaign in disappointing fashion, but his performances have improved as Alabama's offense has caught fire in recent weeks.

13. Los Angeles Rams (via ATL)

Avieon Terrell, CB, Clemson



The Los Angeles Rams just watched Mac Jones cook their secondary on primetime. Cornerback is still a need. Avieon Terrell is a technically savvy cornerback with athletic traits. Terrell is tenacious and relentless in coverage with exceptional quickness and fluidity.

14. Dallas Cowboys

Domonique Orange, IDL, Iowa State

The Dallas Cowboys are still struggling to defend the run despite acquiring Kenny Clark in the Micah Parsons trade. Iowa State nose tackle Domonique Orange is among college football's most underrated prospects. The Cowboys like big, tough prospects, and Orange would help solve a recurring problem.

15. Pittsburgh Steelers

Fernando Mendoza, QB, Indiana



The Pittsburgh Steelers need an Aaron Rodgers successor, and Indiana's Fernando Mendoza is emerging as a legitimate first-round quarterback in this unpredictable class. Mendoza has thrown 16 touchdowns versus one interception with his perfect 5-0 Hoosiers averaging nearly 50 points per game. A huge test against Oregon awaits him.

16. Houston Texans

Caleb Banks, IDL, Florida



The Houston Texans believe in investing in the defensive line. Denico Autry and Mario Edwards won't be around much longer. Caleb Banks is a hard-nosed interior defender who would help free up Danielle Hunter and Will Anderson Jr. on the edges.

17. Minnesota Vikings

Minnesota Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores could receive head-coaching interest this coming cycle. If he stays in Minnesota, he'll have influence over this pick. Linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. is an instinctive and versatile off-ball 'backer with a three-down skill set.

18. Seattle Seahawks

Colton Hood, CB, Tennessee

Devon Witherspoon is the only long-term piece at cornerback in Seattle. Riq Woolen is on the chopping block, and Josh Jobe and Derion Kendrick are on expiring contracts. Colton Hood has been displaying man-coverage ability for the Tennessee Volunteers this season. Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald would appreciate Hood's approach.

19. Cleveland Browns (via JAX)

Makai Lemon, WR, USC



Jerry Jeudy is really struggling in Cleveland this season. If the Browns draft a quarterback early, like they did with Garrett Nussmeier in this scenario, they'll need to ensure the rookie signal-caller has enough weapons to thrive. Makai Lemon is fresh off an 11-151-2 receiving line versus Illinois last weekend. Lemon is an incredibly dynamic and twitchy slot receiver.

20. Denver Broncos

Kenyon Sadiq, TE, Oregon



Evan Engram hasn't been the difference-maker at tight end the Denver Broncos hoped he'd be. Bo Nix has shown slight regression so far this season, making it imperative to continue investing in his development. Kenyon Sadiq is a high-end TE prospect who combines top-end speed with acceleration. Sadiq can also survive as an in-line blocker.

21. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

David Bailey, EDGE, Texas Tech

Haason Reddick and Logan Hall are among the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' pending free agents. Head coach Todd Bowles will want to restock the cupboard. David Bailey is a hybrid, versatile edge defender whose athleticism would fit the scheme nicely. Bailey has elevated his game this season after transferring to Texas Tech from Stanford.

22. Indianapolis Colts

The Indianapolis Colts have pass rusher Kwity Paye on an expiring contract. Sophomore first-rounder Laiatu Latu is still finding his consistency. T.J. Parker converts speed to power at a high level. Parker has violent power and elite strength in his repertoire.

23. Washington Commanders

Matayo Uiagalelei, EDGE, Oregon



Dan Quinn's Washington Commanders defense is still searching for its difference-making pass rusher. Dorance Armstrong is a quality veteran, and Von Miller is a one-year stopgap. Enter Matayo Uiagalelei, an Oregon Ducks product with terrific length and mass. Uiagalelei is racking up sacks in bunches this year.

24. Los Angeles Rams

Isaiah World, OT, Oregon

The Los Angeles Rams need a replacement for Rob Havenstein at right tackle. Oregon's Isaiah World needs to improve his anchor, but a year in an NFL strength program should help. World is a flexible and rangy offensive tackle prospect.

25. Los Angeles Chargers

A'Mauri Washington, IDL, Oregon

Jim Harbaugh loves being tough and physical up the middle of his defense. A'Mauri Washington has embodied that for the Oregon Ducks this season. Washington helps reset the line of scrimmage, qualifying as a capable replacement for Teair Tart, who's on an expiring contract.

26. San Francisco 49ers

Denzel Boston, WR, Washington

The San Francisco 49ers are dealing with various depth and injury issues at wide receiver. Denzel Boston is a big-bodied "X" receiver with a little Tee Higgins to his game. Boston knows how to locate the end zone, with 12 receiving touchdowns over the last year and a half.

27. Baltimore Ravens

Quincy Rhodes Jr., EDGE, Arkansas

The Baltimore Ravens entered Week 5 with four sacks, tied for the second-fewest in the NFL. David Ojabo and Kyle Van Noy probably won't be back next season, and Odafe Oweh is also on an expiring contract. Quincy Rhodes Jr. is an underrated pass-rushing prospect with several multi-sack showings this year. Rhodes is a long-strider with a great long-arm rush.

28. Dallas Cowboys (via GB)

Arvell Reese, LB, Ohio State

The Cowboys double down on their lackluster defense by selecting Ohio State linebacker Arvell Reese with the pick they acquired from the Green Bay Packers in the Micah Parsons trade. Reese possesses exceptional length and speed. The Buckeyes standout can defend the run, drop in coverage, and rush the passer.

29. Kansas City Chiefs

Carnell Tate, WR, Ohio State

The Kansas City Chiefs still have a wide receiver problem. Ohio State's Carnell Tate began the campaign with a touchdown in three consecutive outings. Tate possesses the size required to be downright dominant on the boundary, and he's a smooth route runner for a playmaker of his size and stature.

30. Detroit Lions

Jermod McCoy, CB, Tennessee



D.J. Reed is on IR for the Detroit Lions, and the results have been a mixed bag for Terrion Arnold. Dan Campbell is still in the cornerback market. Jermod McCoy is one of college football's most talented prospects, but he's still recovering from January's torn ACL injury. McCoy should establish himself as a first-round prospect when he gets back.

31. Philadelphia Eagles

Mansoor Delane, CB, LSU



If there's a positional weakness on the Philadelphia Eagles, it's cornerback. Adoree' Jackson is a band-aid solution. Mansoor Delane has been playing quality ball for the LSU Tigers. Delane is a versatile, high-IQ corner who is technically sound when tracking his assignments.

32. Buffalo Bills

Antonio Williams, WR, Clemson



The Buffalo Bills are taking a committee approach to wide receiver this season, and it's working. A couple of veterans are on expiring contracts, including Elijah Moore and Gabriel Davis. Antonio Williams is a dynamic and explosive wideout who would complement Keon Coleman's skill set nicely. Williams could play the "Z" or slot, pairing with Khalil Shakir to move around the formation.



