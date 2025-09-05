How Did Jihaad Campbell Fare In Eagles Debut?

Philadelphia Eagles rookie linebacker Jihaad Campbell made his debut in Thursday's opening night 24-20 victory over the Dallas Cowboys. The No. 31 overall selection made an instant impact for Vic Fangio's defense, as Campbell was all over the field.

Campbell was a workhorse for the Eagles. The former Alabama standout played a sizable 56 of Philadelphia's 61 total defensive snaps. It speaks volumes regarding how much trust Fangio already has in Campbell’s ability to execute his assignments and play within the structure of the defense.

Campbell was credited with making three total tackles, and he also forced a fumble. In coverage, he was targeted twice, allowing one reception for a negative gain, for an excellent passer rating against of just 56.3. Campbell also registered a pass breakup, making a huge impact both as a run defender and in coverage.

Campbell's forced fumble was a pivotal moment, possibly swinging the result. Trailing 24-20 late in the third quarter, the Cowboys had been driving down the field via a nine-play, 63-yard drive that reached the Eagles' 12-yard line. Running back Miles Sanders, who had a 49-yard gain earlier on the possession, was handed the ball on 1st-and-10. Aligned on the line of scrimmage, Campbell shed fullback Hunter Luepke's block before stripping the ball, which sophomore cornerback Quinyon Mitchell recovered.

Campbell's pass breakup occurred on a 1st-and-10 midway through the third quarter, moments before his forced fumble (and a lengthy weather delay). From Dallas' own 39-yard line, Dak Prescott took a shotgun snap and had a relatively clean pocket to operate from. After scanning his options, Prescott eventually targeted sophomore tight end Brevyn Spann-Ford up the seam for a would-be explosive gain. Campbell got his hands up and knocked down the pass. It was an elite example of how a linebacker should drop in Tampa 2 coverage.

It's worth remembering Campbell was limited throughout training camp after undergoing offseason shoulder surgery in March to repair a torn labrum. He wasn't cleared for full-go participation until August. It adds context that makes Campbell's Week 1 performance even more impressive.

Campbell started the game in place of injured linebacker Nakobe Dean. Dean is currently on the reserve/physically unable to perform list and is ineligible to return until Week 5 at the earliest. There's no guarantee he gets his starting job back if Campbell keeps playing this way.

Campbell was touted as a prospect with desirable length, size, and instincts prior to the draft, coming out of Alabama. All of those traits were already on display versus the Cowboys. It allows Campbell to impact all phases, which he achieved by forcing a fumble as a run defender and breaking up a pass in coverage.