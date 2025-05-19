Is Brock Purdy's Contract A Good Deal Or Bad Deal for 49ers?

After much discussion, the San Francisco 49ers finally signed franchise quarterback Brock Purdy to a long-term extension. It's a five-year contract worth a whopping $265 million. The 49ers had no choice but to ink Purdy to a sizable deal. It'll place emphasis on their ability to draft and develop a team around him in the coming years.

From a total value perspective, the 49ers made Purdy the fifth-highest-paid quarterback in the NFL. Purdy will earn an average of $53 million annually, tying him with Jared Goff for the seventh-highest yearly salary among QBs. Furthermore, the deal includes a full no-trade clause for the duration of the contract.

As part of his five-year, $265-million extension, #49ers QB Brock Purdy received a full no-trade clause for the duration of the deal, sources tell The Insiders.



Purdy gets financial security and control over his future in a deal that will be finalized and official soon.

There's been debate over Purdy's true value. The No. 262 overall selection in the 2022 NFL Draft, the former 'Mr. Irrelevant’ inherited an all-star cast around him that included multiple future Hall of Famers on offense. With Purdy being on the most affordable rookie contract imaginable, the 49ers were able to spend recklessly and retain talent. That's going to change.

It's also fair to acknowledge that Purdy earned and deserves this deal. Through three completed campaigns, the former Iowa State standout has compiled a record of 23-13. Purdy has completed 67.5% of his passing attempts while throwing 64 touchdowns and just 27 interceptions.

The 49ers also understand how difficult it is to find a franchise quarterback. Before getting lucky with Purdy, Kyle Shanahan took two massive swings at the position and missed. The 49ers traded for Jimmy Garoppolo in 2018 and signed him to a five-year contract worth a max value of $137.5 million. It was the largest contract in NFL history on an annual basis at the time of its signing, with a then-record-breaking $90 million total guaranteed in the first three years.

Garoppolo experienced varying degrees of success with the 49ers, but it was even more obvious that he was being carried by an excellent team. Injuries and inconsistent play eventually led Shanahan to try and replace him by trading three first-round picks to move up for QB Trey Lance at No. 3 overall before the 2021 NFL Draft. That was an even bigger disaster than Garoppolo.

It was Purdy who rescued them from a full-blown rebuild.

Garoppolo and Lance prove the 49ers had no choice but to extend Purdy. The market for legitimate franchise quarterbacks dictated the terms of his deal. The biggest challenge will simply be the little-to-no margin for error when it comes to John Lynch and Shanahan building around Purdy.

We've already seen a few veteran departures from the 49ers’ core roster this summer, Deebo Samuel most notably. Left tackle Trent Williams turns 37 in July, Christian McCaffrey is 29 in June, and George Kittle turns 32 in October. The 49ers will need to draft viable replacements if they're to sustain their expected level of success throughout Purdy's extension.

Ascending talents like Dominick Puni and Ricky Pearsall need to continue developing into above-average starters at their positions to help reset the offense. Defensively, 2025 NFL Draft picks Mykel Williams, Alfred Collins, and Nick Martin need to give returning defensive coordinator Robert Saleh supporting snaps around Fred Warner and Nick Bosa.