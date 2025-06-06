What Are Reasonable Expectations For Aaron Rodgers?

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers finally ended his offseason saga on Thursday. Rodgers will be signing a one-year contract with the Pittsburgh Steelers following the completion of a physical. His official arrival represents a big-time upgrade for the Steelers at the quarterback position.

We have agreed to terms with QB Aaron Rodgers on a one-year contract, pending the completion of a physical. @BordasLaw



📝: https://t.co/9WFkSoVnD7 pic.twitter.com/lF8OtgHgXi — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) June 6, 2025

Though the Rodgers deal was always expected to get done, the Steelers will be pleased to see the dragged-out process reach their preferred conclusion. Had Rodgers opted for retirement, the Steelers would have had the worst quarterback situation in the NFL in 2025. Head coach Mike Tomlin would have been relying on Mason Rudolph and sixth-round rookie Will Howard to extend his winning-season streak to 19 seasons.

Offensive coordinator Arthur Smith will now work to craft his offense around Rodgers, one that should feature play-action and motion with consistency. The system should be somewhat familiar to Rodgers. The future Hall of Fame quarterback played four seasons under Matt LaFleur in Green Bay, who runs similar offensive concepts to Smith (they worked together in Tennessee).

Several of Smith's previous assistants also coached Rodgers in 2023 and 2024 with the New York Jets. That should lead to instant comfort between the quarterback and play-caller. To understand what Rodgers is capable of achieving in Pittsburgh, it's important to analyze the statistics he posted in East Rutherford.

The Jets were a bad, toxic football team in 2024. They finished 5-12 and fired head coach Robert Saleh midway through the campaign. Rodgers' individual numbers looked pretty good, throwing for 3,897 yards and 28 touchdowns (with 11 interceptions) in 17 regular-season appearances. The deep-dive numbers were far less inspiring. Rodgers ranked 25th in adjusted quarterback rating (48.0), per ESPN Stats & Info. Rodgers can't fully blame the supporting cast either, with Garrett Wilson and Davante Adams (for 11 games) at his disposal.

Rodgers’ completion percentage over expectation (CPOE) was minus-5%, according to Next Gen Stats. Anthony Richardson and Cooper Rush were the only quarterbacks who saw extended playing time in 2024 with worse marks. Yikes.

It's worth noting Rodgers got better as the season progressed. The Jets posted a record of 2-2 in their final four games. Rodgers threw eight touchdowns versus three interceptions through that late-season stretch, completing roughly 63% of his passing attempts.

The Steelers' ecosystem should also be significantly better than the Jets' was, especially up front. Despite losing left tackle Dan Moore Jr. to free agency, the Steelers could have one of the better, more ascending offensive lines in the league this season. Broderick Jones, Zach Frazier, Mason McCormick, and Troy Fautanu could be legitimate building blocks.

There's also a No. 1 receiver present in DK Metcalf. The rest of the Steelers' depth chart at wideout is worrisome, but Metcalf should feature as Rodgers' go-to playmaker. Now that Rodgers has signed, you wonder if the Steelers will pursue another veteran weapon like Allen Lazard (ha) or Keenan Allen.

The Steelers should also successfully lean on an efficient run game and stout defense, limiting Rodgers' impact. Smith's rushing attack finished 11th in the league last year (albeit boosted by Justin Fields' early-season efforts) and also added rookie running back Kaleb Johnson, who could be an upgrade over Najee Harris. By comparison, the Jets fielded the second-worst ground offense in the NFL last year.

Tomlin's defense ranked 10th in EPA per play last year. They allowed the 12th-fewest yards per game and have legitimate difference makers in T.J. Watt, Joey Porter Jr., Cam Heyward, Alex Highsmith, Darius Slay, and Minkah Fitzpatrick, to name a few. Rodgers should benefit.