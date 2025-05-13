3 QBs Saints Should Target In 2026 NFL Draft

The New Orleans Saints plan to hold a three-man competition at quarterback this offseason following Derek Carr's retirement due to a chronic shoulder injury. The current expectation is that No. 40 overall rookie QB Tyler Shough will compete with Spencer Rattler and Jake Haener throughout training camp and the preseason. The Saints will be in no hurry to officially name a Week 1 starter.

The Saints have shown terrific faith in Shough by drafting him with a top-40 selection. Head coach Kellen Moore must spend the upcoming 2025 campaign finding out whether or not Shough is a legitimate franchise QB. If not, the Saints will probably end up with an early pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, offering them an opportunity to draft a top signal-caller.

We've identified three quarterback prospects the Saints could target in 2026.

Garrett Nussmeier, LSU

Garrett Nussmeier first emerged during the 2024 ReliaQuest Bowl after Jayden Daniels decided to sit out the bowl game. Nussmeier completed 31-of-45 attempts for 395 yards and three touchdowns in a thrilling 35-31 victory over Wisconsin. The Lake Charles native carried that momentum over to the 2024 campaign, his first as a starter.

Nussmeier was largely effective throughout the season, throwing for 4,052 yards and 29 touchdowns while completing 64.2% of his attempts. Nussmeier returns in 2025 as a more experienced starter and potential top-10 overall pick in 2026. He'll need to improve his general decision-making, but he possesses the arm talent and pocket presence required to develop into an NFL starting quarterback. The Saints could possess interest in keeping him in-state next offseason.

Drew Allar, Penn State

Penn State quarterback Drew Allar was seen as a prospect capable of throwing a wrench into the 2025 NFL Draft. A second-year starter in 2024, Allar took strides in several areas. His completion percentage improved from 59.5% in 2023 to 66.5% in 2024, displaying better accuracy and decision-making.

Allar led the Nittany Lions to two playoff victories, over SMU and Boise State. After losing to Notre Dame in the semifinals, the strong-armed QB made the wise decision to return to the program for another campaign, resisting the temptation to enter a muddied QB draft class. Allar is a well-built prospect with desired measurables. He's a pure thrower of the football. Better pocket mobility and touch accuracy would help smooth out his game this coming campaign.

LaNorris Sellers, South Carolina

LaNorris Sellers arrived at South Carolina to much fanfare. In ironic relation to the Saints, he spent the 2023 season backing up Rattler. In reality, Sellers is a prospect with a far higher ceiling than what Rattler has displayed thus far.