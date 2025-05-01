Packers 2025 NFL Draft Class Evaluation

The Green Bay Packers made eight quality selections throughout the 2025 NFL Draft. The emphasis was clearly on offense. General manager Brian Gutekunst utilized his opening three picks on offensive players. Size, speed, and strength were common themes.

Let's break down their class pick by pick.

Round 1 (No. 23): Matthew Golden, WR, Texas

The Packers entered the offseason needing a true go-to receiver. They were patient, eventually drafting Matthew Golden at No. 23 overall. Golden, who ran a position-best 4.29 at the NFL Combine, will add a layer of vertical playmaking ability to Matt LaFleur's offense. They've lacked that in recent years due to Christian Watson's injuries and inconsistencies. The first-round receiver will encourage Jordan Love to push the ball downfield this season.

Round 2 (No. 54): Anthony Belton, OT, NC State

Size is always a must-have for the Packers when it comes to offensive linemen. Second-round pick Anthony Belton is 6-foot-6 and 336 pounds with nearly 34-inch arms. He checks Guntekunst's boxes. Belton is a physically imposing blocker with pro-ready power and hands. He'll initially compete for reps at right tackle with current starter Zach Tom.

Round 3 (No. 87): Savion Williams, WR, TCU

The Packers quickly doubled down on receivers by selecting Savion Williams at No. 87. A raw product out of TCU with 6-foot-4 and 220-pound size, Williams blends physical gifts with untapped potential. LaFleur will likely get creative with his usage, considering he rushed for six touchdowns in 2024. He'll occasionally be used as a catch-and-run option underneath while developing the technical aspects of his route-running ability.

Round 4 (No. 124): Barryn Sorrell, EDGE, Texas

New Packers EDGE Barryn Sorrell is versatile and rangy. The Texas Longhorns standout possesses a red-hot motor, which allows him to be disruptive as a pass rusher. Sorrell is relentless when pursuing quarterbacks with high-level closing speed. He'll push Lukas Van Ness and Kingsley Enagbare for snaps opposite Rashan Gary.

Round 5 (No. 159): Collin Oliver, LB, Oklahoma State

Collin Oliver is a hybrid linebacker/EDGE who is explosive, but a little undersized to play traditionally off the edge. The Packers are deep at defensive end, so he'd be fifth on the depth chart. Oliver possesses a better opportunity to secure reps at off-ball linebacker in a flex-alignment role while also impacting special teams.

Round 6 (No. 198): Warren Brinson, DT, Georgia

Former Georgia Bulldogs defensive tackle Warren Brinson utilizes first-step quickness and athleticism to attack at the line of scrimmage. Brinson will play rotational snaps behind Devonte Wyatt and Kenny Clark as a rookie. He'll be a valuable member of the defensive line.

Round 7 (No. 237): Micah Robinson, CB, Tulane