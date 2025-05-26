These 3 Teams Should Trade For Jalen Ramsey

The Miami Dolphins are still expected to trade superstar cornerback Jalen Ramsey this offseason. General manager Chris Grier announced on April 15 that the Dolphins and Ramsey were mutually seeking potential trade partners. A month and a half later, the right opportunity is closer to revealing itself.

Ramsey started all 17 regular-season games in 2024, concluding the campaign with 60 combined tackles, 11 passes defended, two interceptions, and one sack. The Dolphins simply can't justify his salary anymore as they enter a soft rebuild. Ramsey is technically signed through 2028 and is scheduled to carry a bloated cap charge of $16.6 million in 2025, with that number increasing every remaining year.

Ramsey is still a quality cornerback. His relationship with the Dolphins has simply run its course. There’s a clause in his contract that makes a trade significantly more team-friendly as a post-June move. With a deal potentially nearing, we've identified three potential landing spots for Ramsey via trade.

Dallas Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys have been consistently linked to acquiring Ramsey in a trade this offseason. Owner Jerry Jones has been especially aggressive this summer as he continues to furiously pursue an elusive Super Bowl. The Cowboys have already traded for two projected starters this offseason, with wide receiver George Pickens and linebacker Kenneth Murray arriving via separate deals.

No. 1 cornerback Trevon Diggs underwent knee surgery for a second straight season and continues to deal with the aftereffects of a 2023 ACL injury. Rookie third-round pick Shavon Revel Jr. is also recovering from a torn ACL injury. Da'Ron Bland is the only proven cornerback on the roster who is 100% healthy. Acquiring Ramsey would add additional star power and insurance to the corner room.

Washington Commanders

The Washington Commanders were recently named a potential suitor in a Ramsey trade by ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. It's easy to understand why. With Jayden Daniels on an affordable rookie contract, the Commanders have arguably been the most aggressive team in the league this offseason, landing Deebo Samuel and Laremy Tunsil in trades.

The Commanders have already parted with 2026 second- and fourth-round picks this offseason. Would GM Adam Peters be willing to part with his third-rounder as well? Peters acquired fellow veteran cornerback Marshon Lattimore at the 2024 trade deadline, but that move has yet to pay full dividends. The Commanders also drafted Trey Amos in the second round. Still, loading up on proven experienced talent makes sense with Daniels on the rookie pay scale.

Los Angeles Rams

Ramsey played for the Los Angeles Rams from 2019 to 2022. Ramsey won Super Bowl LVI in L.A. and qualified for four consecutive Pro Bowls (every year with the Rams). Could a reunion come to fruition this offseason?