Jackson Hawes Excelling With Bills

Buffalo Bills rookie tight end Jackson Hawes continues to establish himself as a dual-threat weapon for quarterback Josh Allen and offensive coordinator Joe Brady. Hawes was a difference maker during Thursday Night Football’s thrilling 31-21 Week 3 victory over the Miami Dolphins. The Bills need to keep him involved moving forward.

Touted as an excellent blocker throughout the pre-draft process (more on that shortly), Hawes has also been an underrated weapon in the passing game. He caught a 29-yard pass in his Week 1 debut versus the Baltimore Ravens. Against the Dolphins on Thursday, Hawes recorded his first career touchdown catch. It was a rep that perfectly summarizes Hawes' skill set.

The former Georgia Tech standout blocks veteran Dolphins defensive end Matthew Judon to the ground before getting into his route. With Allen moving the pocket, Hawes ensured he stayed available and ended up catching a little flick-pass in the end zone.

Josh Allen with the good 'ol shovel pass for the TD!



MIAvsBUF on Prime Video

— NFL (@NFL) September 19, 2025

Hawes has been as advertised in run blocking. On this sizable James Cook gain, Hawes helps left tackle Dion Dawkins seal a double-team assignment on Dolphins defensive end Chop Robinson at the line of scrimmage before climbing to the second level to remove safety Minkah Fitzpatrick from the play as well. The 2nd-and-4 toss to Cook results in an explosive pick-up.

Jackson Hawes has eliminated the need for the Bills 6th OL package. Look at 85 pic.twitter.com/XnRaL99OrW — Ted Nguyen (@FB_FilmAnalysis) September 19, 2025

Brady doesn't even see the need for jumbo packages with a sixth offensive lineman anymore. Playing Hawes in-line gives the Bills' run-blocking unit a huge advantage. Hawes is routinely executing those assignments with flawless precision.

Hawes was credited with a positive Expected Points Added (EPA) of 1.20 against the Dolphins, per RBSDM. Cook's metric was a standout 2.40 (0.13 per play). It's a direct result of Hawes' ability to help create so much running room on a near every-snap basis.

Hilariously, Hawes is Pro Football Focus' highest-graded tight end (91.4). The Salt Lake City, Utah native is their fourth-highest graded TE in run blocking (77.0), and eighth-highest in pass protection (77.4). We reckon he'll continue climbing the leaderboard. Hawes is among three players at the position who rank in the top-10 of both blocking metrics, joining fellow rookie Tyler Warren and Brenton Strange on that list.

Soo Jackson Hawes blocking is already on the weekly watchlist...



Not sure his hands were outside a defenders frame on a single rep last night. Legit technique with his willingness/strength pic.twitter.com/9dBT723bph — Ben Fennell (@BenFennell_NFL) September 19, 2025

Having already participated in Week 3, Cook currently leads all ball-carriers in rushing yards (284). There's a stellar chance he'll remain in the top three once this weekend's action concludes. Furthermore, Cook ranks sixth in yards per carry (5.4, minimum qualifiers) and fourth in yards per contest (94.7), with an opportunity to join the top-three ranks if Derrick Henry rushes for fewer than 100 yards versus the Detroit Lions. Call it the Hawes effect.

The Bills rank second in rushing at 163.0/game, and could move up to first this weekend. Allen's 114 scramble yards certainly help, but the Bills finished ninth in rushing in 2024. The marked improvement has Hawes' in-line blocking impact partially to thank.