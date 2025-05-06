Ravens 2025 NFL Draft Class Evaluation

The Baltimore Ravens tied for a league-high 11 selections in the 2025 NFL Draft. As usual, general manager Eric DeCosta flawlessly navigated the board, moving up and down as required. An abundance of draft capital was put to good use as the Ravens landed instant contributors and developmental pieces throughout the draft.

Let's break down their 11 selections.

Round 1 (No. 27): Malaki Starks, SAF, Georgia

The Ravens got outstanding value on Malaki Starks, who was arguably a top-15 overall prospect in the entire draft but slid due to playing a non-premium position. Starks pairs a high football IQ with sideline-to-sideline ability. Together, he and Kyle Hamilton will form the most dynamic back end in football.

Round 2 (No. 59): Mike Green, EDGE, Marshall

Off-field allegations saw Mike Green go from a top-15 pick to a late second-rounder. The Ravens are obviously comfortable with his situation. Green is an elite pass rusher with a well-developed repertoire, displaying excellent first-step quickness with lateral agility and active hands. The Ravens potentially got a steal.

Round 3 (No. 91): Emery Jones, OL, LSU

Emery Jones played right tackle at LSU, but he'll likely be a guard for the Ravens. He's dealing with an injured labrum in his shoulder. When Jones is healthy, he'll likely be the Ravens' primary backup at guard behind Ben Cleveland and Daniel Faalele.

Round 4 (No. 129): Teddye Buchanan, LB, Cal

Teddye Buchanan attached a jetpack to his pre-draft stock at the NFL Combine. The former Cal standout leaped the highest vertical jump (40 inches) of any participating linebacker, and also ran a 4.6 and jumped a 10-foot-5 broad jump. Buchanan is athletic, but must learn to shed blocks more effectively at the next level. He'll open the campaign in a reserve role behind Roquan Smith and Trenton Simpson.

Round 5 (No. 141): Carson Vinson, OT, Alabama A&M

Carson Vinson is a small-school developmental tackle with the traits required to become a starter. Length, size, and quick feet are all present. The Ravens will bring Vinson along slowly behind Ronnie Stanley, Roger Rosengarten, and Joe Noteboom at tackle.

Round 6 (No. 178): Bilhal Kone, CB, Western Michigan

Ex-Western Michigan cornerback Bilhal Kone was an impressive prospect at this year's Senior Bowl. Kone is lengthy and fluid with good size. He's smooth in his transitions and matches routes with good anticipation. The Ravens are a little thin at boundary corner, so he'll compete for rotational reps with T.J. Tampa and Jalyn Armour-Davis.

Round 6 (No. 186): Tyler Loop, K, Arizona

The Ravens released veteran Pro Bowl kicker Justin Tucker earlier this week amidst various sexual assault allegations, insisting it was a “football decision.” The writing was on the wall once DeCosta drafted kicker Tyler Loop in the sixth round. Loop went 18-of-23 this past season, making a program-record 62-yarder against Houston.

Round 6 (No. 203): LaJohntay Wester, WR, Colorado

LaJohntay Wester will be a gimmick weapon and special teams contributor at 5-foot-9 and 163 pounds. He was dynamic at Colorado this past season, recording 74 receptions for 931 yards and 10 touchdowns. Wester will compete for the starting kickoff and punt returner roles while seeing the occasional manufactured touch on offense.

Round 6 (No. 210): Aeneas Peebles, DT, Virginia Tech

Aeneas Peebles is physical and tenacious with a red-hot motor. A technically savvy interior defensive lineman, Peebles lived in the backfield for Virginia Tech in 2024. He's considered undersized at 6-foot, 282 pounds, hence his sixth-round availability. His approach should allow him to capture a rotational role.

Round 6 (No. 212): Robert Longerbeam, CB, Rutgers

Robert Longerbeam is likely a nickel-only corner at 5-foot-11, 175 pounds. He’ll support Marlon Humphrey, one of the best slot corners in the league. Longerbeam is competitive with instincts and awareness.

Round 7 (No. 243): Garrett Dellinger, OL, LSU