Can Tyler Warren Match Brock Bowers' Rookie Season?

Indianapolis Colts rookie tight end Tyler Warren was electric in Sunday's last-second thrilling Week 2 win over the Denver Broncos. Warren recorded four receptions for a team-high 79 receiving yards. Believe it or not, through two games, he's on pace to match Brock Bowers' historic 2024 season.

Through Week 2, Warren has recorded 11 receptions for 155 yards on 16 targets. Through two contests of Bowers' record-setting rookie campaign, he had registered 15 catches for 156 yards via 17 targets. Though it's difficult to predict that Warren will actually outdo Bowers' 2024 season, his pace is worth monitoring moving forward.

Warren consistently made plays for the Colts' explosive offense on Sunday. On this designed Daniel Jones rollout, Warren sells the block before catching the pass one year beyond the line of scrimmage. The former Penn State standout then made several defenders miss in the open field, displaying outstanding change-of-direction and elite stop-start acceleration to pick up the first down.

Tyler Warren making YAC plays



DENvsIND on CBS/Paramount+

Warren's biggest play was an explosive 41-yard gain, one of three Colts passes that gained 40-plus yards against a stout Broncos defense. Jones ran play-action out of shotgun and backpedaled before hitting a wide-open Warren, who had leaked behind Vance Joseph's secondary.

Daniel Jones finds the rookie Tyler Warren for 39 yards!



DENvsIND on CBS/Paramount+

Warren is already an every-down player in Shane Steichen's offense. Warren played a hefty 66/71 snaps against the Broncos on Sunday. That matched superstar running back Jonathan Taylor for the team lead among playmakers.

Warren created an average of 2.9 years of separation on his targets, according to Next Gen Stats. That's right at the league average mark. Warren also gained one more yard after catch (13.7) than expected (12.6).

It's rubbed elbows with the most impressive starts through Week 2 to a rookie tight end campaign in recent memory. Think Bowers 2024, Sam LaPorta 2023. Warren belongs in elite company.

Where it becomes difficult to say with confidence that Warren is capable of surpassing Bowers' record-breaking 2024 campaign is how productive the Vegas rookie became as the season progressed. Through Week 2 last year, Bowers hadn't recorded a single 90-yard-or-better receiving game. He'd conclude the campaign with six such performances. Warren hasn't had one yet.

There's also the matter of the supporting cast. Bowers essentially was the Raiders' offense in 2024, especially after they dealt Davante Adams. The 2024 Raiders finished 32nd in rushing (79.8/game) and had the fourth-most passing attempts (635) in the NFL.

Meanwhile, the Colts have a bellcow at running back in Taylor, who leads the league in rushing yards through two contests. They also roster a deep cast of supporting pass catchers in Michael Pittman Jr., Alec Pierce, Josh Downs, and Adonai Mitchell, in addition to Warren. Warren is extremely unlikely to see the continued volume needed to actually outperform Bowers' 2024 season.