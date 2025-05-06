Broncos 2025 NFL Draft Class Evaluation

The Denver Broncos entered the 2025 NFL Draft with a goal to surround franchise quarterback Bo Nix with more talent. Sean Payton put his seven selections to good use, drafting talents who will help diversify his offense, while also adding defensive starters and pass-rushing depth. The Broncos improved the roster throughout the three-day event.

Let's break down their seven selections.

Round 1 (No. 20): Jahdae Barron, CB, Texas

The Broncos took a best player available approach at No. 20, landing a top prospect in cornerback Jahdae Barron. Corner opposite Pat Surtain II was a need. Barron is versatile enough to play multiple positions in the defensive backfield, but he should play outside corner in Denver, potentially relegating Riley Moss to a rotational role.

Round 2 (No. 60): RJ Harvey, RB, UCF

Payton entered the draft desperately needing a starting-caliber running back. The Broncos settled on RJ Harvey in the second round. Harvey pairs vision and contact balance with speed and burst. The former UCF standout is incredibly athletic, having run the fourth-best 40 (4.40) among rushers at the NFL Combine. He's a bit undersized, insinuating he'll be utilized in a committee backfield alongside Audric Estime and Jaleel McLaughlin.

Round 3 (No. 74): Pat Bryant II, WR, Illinois

Courtland Sutton is entering his age-30 season. You wonder if Pat Bryant II was drafted as an eventual like-for-like replacement. The Broncos have depth at receiver, so this selection felt more about the future. Bryant II was a standout at this year's Senior Bowl, displaying a vertical skill set as a perimeter threat on the boundary. He's a physical route-runner with a strong catch radius.

Round 3 (No. 101): Sai’vion Jones, EDGE, LSU

The Broncos recorded a league-leading 63 sacks last season. They're top five sack producers all return to the lineup in 2025, meaning the Sai'vion Jones selection is about depth and future projection. Jones is powerful and violent with NFL-caliber size and length.

Round 4 (No. 134): Que Robinson, EDGE, Alabama

Denver doubled down on pass rushers by taking Que Robinson with their next selection. The Broncos have a couple of pass rushers entering contract years, so this is about having enough cover in 2026 and beyond. Robinson was injured throughout the pre-draft process, but when healthy, he's athletic with first-step quickness and a violent pass-rushing arsenal.

Round 6 (No. 216): Jeremy Crawshaw, P, Florida

If a team uses a pick on a specialist, he's going to start in 2025. Jeremy Crenshaw is highly likely to be Denver's punter this coming season. That's bad news for veteran punter Matt Haack, who signed with the Broncos earlier this offseason. Crenshaw is a four-year experienced prospect who was a Senior Bowl and NFL Combine participant.

Round 7 (No. 241): Caleb Lohner, TE, Utah