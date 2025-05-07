Lions 2025 NFL Draft Class Evaluation

The Detroit Lions made seven quality selections throughout the 2025 NFL Draft. General manager Brad Holmes and head coach Dan Campbell acquired a bunch of prospects who feel like Lions, tough, hard-nosed players who project to be seamless culture fits. Toughness was prioritized in the trenches.

Let's break down their seven selections.

Round 1 (No. 28): Tyleik Williams, DT, Ohio State

The Lions pulled a mini first-round surprise by selecting Tyleik Williams at No. 28 overall. A defensive lineman always made sense. On the interior specifically, Alim McNeill is recovering from a serious season-ending injury, and Levi Onwuzurike is on a one-year contract. Williams is versatile and physical with a quick first step that allows him to be disruptive. He’s raw as a pass rusher, but the reigning National Championship winner collapses the pocket with power.

Round 2 (No. 57): Tate Ratledge, IOL, Georgia

Veteran guard Kevin Zeitler departed in free agency and it's difficult to identify a better prospect fit to replace him than Tate Ratledge. The former Georgia standout pairs toughness and strength with a high football IQ. Ratledge will be plug-and-play at right guard, ensuring one of the best offensive lines in the league maintains its level of play.

Round 3 (No. 70): Isaac TeSlaa, WR, Arkansas

Isaac TeSlaa absolutely lit up the NFL Combine, running a 4.43 at 6-foot-4 and 214 pounds. The Hudsonville, Michigan native also ran an elite 6.85 three cone, and also leaped a 39.5-inch vertical and a 10-foot-9 broad jump. TeSlaa possesses rare athleticism and ball-tracking skills. He could quickly replace Tim Patrick as the WR3 in Detroit's offense.

Round 5 (No. 171): Miles Frazier, OL, LSU

Miles Frazier is another offensive lineman who fits the Lions' preferred profile. He's big and physical with first-step explosion and the ability to generate natural power. He should command a swing reserve role across the interior in 2024 with future starter potential at left guard.

Round 6 (No. 196): Ahmed Hassanein, DL, Boise State

Ahmed Hassanein was among the better 2025 NFL Draft stories. Living in Egypt at seven years old, Hassanein didn't even discover football until he was 18. A late bloomer, he's a powerful and high-effort defensive end. Play strength and discipline are present throughout his profile. He'll immediately compete for rotational snaps behind Aidan Hutchinson.

Round 7 (No. 230): Dan Jackson, SAF, Georgia

Georgia safety Dan Jackson was among the bigger NFL Combine snubs this year. He took advantage of his opportunity in front of all 32 franchises at pro day by running a 4.44. Jackson plays football with outstanding instincts and effort, and should be a core special teamer for coordinator Dave Fipp as a rookie.

Round 7 (No. 244): Dominic Lovett, WR, Georgia