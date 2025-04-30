Steelers 2025 NFL Draft Class Evaluation

The Pittsburgh Steelers made just seven total selections in the 2025 NFL Draft. Despite lacking desirable draft capital, general manager Omar Khan maneuvered the board flawlessly, adding both instant starters and contributors all throughout. It was a very Steelers-like draft.

Let's break down their class pick by pick.

Round 1 (No. 21): Derrick Harmon, DT, Oregon

The Steelers needed defensive linemen capable of playing next to Keeanu Benton and Cameron Heyward. Derrick Harmon is compact with dominant flashes on tape. Harmon is a quick-footed mover and a disruptive penetrator. He recorded a career-high five sacks this past season, but there's another level within his potential to unlock.

Round 3 (No. 83): Kaleb Johnson, RB, Iowa

Khan was without a second-round pick as a result of the D.K. Metcalf trade, but he got terrific value by drafting Iowa running back Kaleb Johnson in the third round. Najee Harris departed in free agency earlier this offseason. Johnson should thrive in Arthur Smith's zone-based rushing scheme. The Hawkeyes’ standout has three-down potential given his pass-catching ability and willingness in protection. He could quickly become the 1A to Jaylen Warren's 1B.

Round 4 (No. 123): Jack Sawyer, EDGE, Ohio State

Jack Sawyer feels like a Steelers player. The ex-Ohio State performer is tough and smart with a red-hot motor. Sawyer collapses the pocket as a pass rusher through expert hand usage, and he's also capable of setting the edge as a run defender. He'll be a terrific high-energy option behind T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith.

Round 5 (No. 164): Yahya Black, DT, Iowa

Yahya Black was the third defensive lineman selected with Pittsburgh's opening four picks. Strengthening the trenches was a clear priority for Khan. Black is a 336-pound block-eating interior defensive lineman who will play a supporting role behind Benton. Better depth was needed.

Round 6 (No. 185): Will Howard, QB, Ohio State

The Steelers must be confident that Aaron Rodgers will eventually sign a contract. Despite having a massive need at quarterback, they passed on Shedeur Sanders three times, including at No. 123 overall. Will Howard was a good value pick in the sixth round, but surely the Steelers aren't moving forward with Howard and Mason Rudolph at quarterback.

Round 7 (No. 226): Carson Bruener, LB, Washington

Former Washington Huskies linebacker Carson Bruener projects as an instant special teams contributor. He put forth an acceptable performance at the NFL Combine, running a 4.58-second 40-yard dash, also leaping a 33.5-inch vertical and a 9-foot-11 broad jump. Bruener posted a team-high 104 tackles in 2024, and should be an immediate asset to special teams coordinator Danny Smith in the third phase.

Round 7 (No. 229): Donte Kent, CB, Central Michigan