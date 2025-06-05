Ricky Pearsall Poised For Big Sophomore Season

San Francisco 49ers sophomore wide receiver Ricky Pearsall should take a sizable step forward this season. Pearsall is currently benefiting from several positive offseason changes in circumstance that will directly impact his output. Expect to see on-field growth this year as a result.

The 49ers selected Pearsall with the No. 31 overall selection in the 2024 NFL Draft. It felt like a slight reach at the time, as the 49ers were entrenched in a contract-related standoff with star receiver Brandon Aiyuk. Aiyuk would eventually sign a mega-extension to remain in San Francisco.

Though Pearsall may have originally been drafted as insurance for Aiyuk, there were even bigger off-field occurrences that partially derailed his rookie campaign. He missed OTAs and training camp with hamstring and shoulder issues. Pearsall was then shot in late August while being the target of an attempted robbery. The 49ers placed him on the reserve/NFI list in early September, and he wasn't activated until mid-October.

49ers wide receiver Ricky Pearsall showed late in the 2024 season what the team envisioned when they selected him in the first round of the NFL Draft earlier in the year. https://t.co/wtgk0csRHW pic.twitter.com/DjhbM3AbLR — NBC Bay Area (@nbcbayarea) June 4, 2025

Pearsall made his debut in a Week 7 defeat to the Kansas City Chiefs. The former Florida standout began making a larger impact as the season progressed. After a quiet midseason stretch, Pearsall absolutely exploded against the Detroit Lions in Week 17, recording eight receptions for 141 yards and a touchdown. In the regular-season finale versus the Arizona Cardinals, he followed that up with six catches, 69 yards, and another touchdown.

Pearsall has spent the offseason ensuring he’s prepared to build on his late-season results. He’s profiting from a regular offseason, one where he’s not recovering from a gunshot wound. There have also been changes to San Francisco’s ecosystem that will undeniably place him in a larger role this season.

Not only do I think Ricky Pearsall is a nice breakout candidate based on his film and #ReceptionPerception results, but I think he's an indicator of the winds of change blowing through the 49ers offense from a structure standpoint. pic.twitter.com/QzcETjT1tL — Matt Harmon (@MattHarmon_BYB) May 29, 2025

After signing Aiyuk to that $120 million extension, the 49ers' roster was getting too expensive at wide receiver. They responded by trading veteran receiver Deebo Samuel to the Washington Commanders earlier this offseason. The Samuel trade arrived even after Aiyuk suffered a season-ending torn ACL and MCL injury in Week 5 last year.

Aiyuk could be limited to begin the 2025 campaign as his months-long rehab process remains ongoing. Surprisingly, the 49ers did not make any major moves at receiver this offseason in response. Their biggest addition at the position was signing 30-year-old wideout DeMarcus Robinson to a two-year contract worth less than $5 million per year.

General manager John Lynch drafted two receivers, but the first one (Jordan Watkins) came in the fourth round after utilizing his first five selections on defense. The second pick, a seventh-rounder used on Junior Bergen, was made with special teams in mind (100-plus career kickoff/punt returns). Watkins and Bergen won't make major impacts on Kyle Shanahan's offense this season.

With Aiyuk recovering, Pearsall and Jauan Jennings likely open the season as San Francisco's starting receivers. Quarterback Brock Purdy, fresh off a newly minted $265 million contract, will be searching for reliable weapons. Expect Purdy to lean on George Kittle, Pearsall, and Jennings early.