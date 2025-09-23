Jameis Winston Trade: 3 Teams He Could Help

New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll won't rule out making a quarterback change after an 0-3 start. Veteran starter Russell Wilson is in danger of being replaced by rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart, according to various reports. Dart has played six total offensive snaps, but could be named the starter for the upcoming Week 4 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

That means fellow veteran quarterback Jameis Winston is being passed over. Winston signed a two-year contract with the Giants during free agency in March. Wilson joined later that month, and Dart was drafted in April.

Winston caught a tough break in East Rutherford and has been demoted to No. 3 quarterback duties. With so many quarterback injuries around the league, the experienced signal-caller could garner interest via the trade market. We've identified three potential landing spots for Winston.

Cincinnati Bengals

The Cincinnati Bengals recently lost starting quarterback Joe Burrow to a turf toe injury that required surgery and will sideline him for approximately three months. The Bengals appeared comfortable moving forward with long-term backup quarterback Jake Browning. That may change after their Week 3 showing against the Minnesota Vikings.

The Bengals were blown out 48-10. Browning threw a pick-six to Isaiah Rodgers in the first quarter that extended Minnesota's early lead to 14-0. Browning completed 19-of-27 passing attempts for 140 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions. His quarterback rating of 63.8 was sixth-worst across the league this past weekend. He consistently threw short of the sticks with a deficit of -3.6, and his snap-to-throw time of 3.08 was the third-longest, per Next Gen Stats. Winston would represent a major upgrade.

Cleveland Browns

The Cleveland Browns upset the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, winning 13-10. They received a dominant defensive performance spearheaded by rookie defensive tackle Mason Graham. Graham and Myles Garrett routinely made Jordan Love uncomfortable in the pocket.

It also displayed the Browns' weekly potential if they possessed better quarterback play. The defense is stout enough to execute upsets. Joe Flacco is currently limiting their upside. He completed 21-of-36 passes for 142 yards, zero touchdowns, and one interception in the victory over Green Bay. Rookies Shedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel aren't ready to play. Not re-signing Winston earlier this offseason was a mistake, but acquiring him now via trade would course-correct.

Jacksonville Jaguars

The 2-1 Jacksonville Jaguars find themselves in an early-season battle for top spot in the AFC South with the 3-0 Indianapolis Colts. The Jaguars captured a key victory over the 0-3 Houston Texans in Week 3. Liam Coen's squad appears capable of competing for a postseason spot this campaign.