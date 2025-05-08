Colts 2025 NFL Draft Class Evaluation

The Indianapolis Colts made eight selections throughout the 2025 NFL Draft. General manager Chris Ballard mixed instant contributors with future starters and depth pieces. The Colts addressed positional holes before they become official needs.

Let's analyze their 2025 NFL Draft class, pick by pick.

Round 1 (No. 14): Tyler Warren, TE, Penn State

Tyler Warren was a popular mock-draft selection for the Colts since January, and GM Chris Ballard didn't overthink it when the opportunity arose. Warren was the best player available at a position of need at No. 14 overall. He'll be a terrific asset for whoever plays quarterback in Indianapolis this season.

Round 2 (No. 45): J.T. Tuimoloau, EDGE, Ohio State

The Colts lost Dayo Odeyingbo in free agency, and Kwity Paye is entering his fifth-year option season. Restocking the cupboard was imperative, and J.T. Tuimoloau will achieve that goal. Tuimoloau is big, physical, and tough with a pro-ready skill set. The reigning National Championship winner should quickly earn snaps behind Paye and Laiatu Latu.

Round 3 (No. 80): Justin Walley, CB, Minnesota

Ballard loves athletic cornerbacks and Justin Walley checks that box. The D'Iberville, Mississippi native ran a 4.4 flat at the NFL Combine with a 1.52 10-yard split. Walley will play a versatile role in Indianapolis' defensive backfield, but he could be the heir apparent to the aging Kenny Moore II at nickel.

Round 4 (No. 127): Jalen Travis, OL, Iowa State

Offensive tackle Jalen Travis is a massive blocker, clocking in at 6-foot-7 and 339 pounds with nearly 35-inch arms and hands larger than 10 inches. Bernhard Raimann has settled in nicely at left tackle, but Braden Smith is entering a contract year at right tackle. Travis, who pairs size with power and good hands, may have been drafted as a succession plan.

Round 5 (No. 151): DJ Giddens, RB, Kansas State

DJ Giddens can scoot, running a 4.43 at the NFL Combine at 212 pounds, also leaping the second-best vertical jump (39.5 inches) among participating running backs. There's a clear pathway for Giddens to become the premier change-of-pace back behind Jonathan Taylor. He'll have to beat out Khalil Herbert in training camp.

Round 6 (No. 189): Riley Leonard, QB, Notre Dame

The Colts will hold an uninspiring competition at quarterback this offseason between Anthony Richardson and Daniel Jones. Meanwhile, Riley Leonard will attempt to convince the coaching staff to carry three quarterbacks into the regular season. Leonard has a limited ceiling at the next level, but he's athletic with touch-pass accuracy while calmly commanding an offense.

Round 6 (No. 190): Tim Smith, DT, Alabama

Tim Smith is a disruptive interior defensive lineman who plays with physicality and point-of-attack power in the trenches. Grover Stewart and DeForest Buckner are high-quality starters at defensive tackle. Smith will attempt to push Adetomiwa Adebawore, Pheldarius Payne, and Neville Gallimore for run-stopping reps.

Round 7 (No. 232): Hunter Wohler, SAF, Wisconsin