3 QBs Bengals Should Trade For

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow suffered a turf toe injury in Sunday's Week 2 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars. Burrow will undergo surgery and be sidelined for roughly three months, according to various national reports. It's a tough break for a 2-0 Bengals team.

Burrow's recovery process isn't considered season-ending, though he's likely facing a late-season return. The Bengals will be tasked with staying in postseason contention until then. It'll be a tall task in a competitive AFC North division.

Zac Taylor now turns the offense over to backup quarterback Jake Browning. The Bengals have confidence in Browning, who's in his fifth campaign with the team. He went 4-3 as a starter in 2023 when Burrow was last sidelined. Mike White and Sean Clifford were added to the practice squad on Tuesday, but those aren't helpful solutions.

Alternatively, the Bengals should also consider acquiring a veteran quarterback via trade who could compete for snaps. We've identified three potential options.

Jameis Winston, New York Giants

Jameis Winston isn't a third-string quarterback, but he's been relegated to such duties with the New York Giants. Russell Wilson is humming early, having thrown 450 yards and three touchdowns in a thrilling Week 2 defeat to the Dallas Cowboys. Rookie Jaxson Dart has played occasional snaps and could eventually replace Wilson. Winston is wasting away on the bench.

Winston has appeared in 105 career contests with 87 starts. His gunslinger mentality leads to turnovers, but it'd also help Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins continue making plays in an explosive Bengals offense. Winston would be a terrific option to compete with Browning at practice.

Kirk Cousins, Atlanta Falcons

It felt inevitable that the Atlanta Falcons would trade expensive backup quarterback Kirk Cousins this offseason. That expectation never came to fruition. The Falcons were content to hold onto Cousins, paying a sizable roster bonus to keep him with the team.

General manager Terry Fontenot should consider reassessing. The Falcons are 1-1 with what appears to be a much-improved defense this season. Sophomore quarterback Michael Penix Jr. is established as the starter now. Penix Jr. has thrown for 433 yards through two starts and scored two touchdowns. Veteran quarterback Easton Stick is on the practice squad and capable of being elevated to backup status. Cousins would probably jump at the opportunity to be a three-month starter for a legitimate postseason contender like the Bengals.

Andy Dalton, Carolina Panthers

Wouldn't a reunion between Andy Dalton and the Bengals warm your heart? Dalton played for the Bengals from 2011 to 2019, helping lead them to five total playoff appearances throughout his tenure. The veteran quarterback played six games for the Carolina Panthers in 2024, throwing seven touchdowns and six interceptions. He can still play.