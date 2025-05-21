Panthers 2025 NFL Draft Class Evaluation

The Carolina Panthers made eight selections throughout the 2025 NFL Draft. General manager Dan Morgan did a flawless job prioritizing both the defense and the supporting cast around developing quarterback Bryce Young. The Panthers’ draft class should help lay a foundation for improvement in 2025.

Let's analyze their 2025 NFL Draft class, pick by pick.

Round 1 (No. 8): Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona

As Young enters a potentially fate-deciding season at quarterback, he'll immediately benefit from having Tetairoa McMillan as his go-to boundary receiver. McMillan is a big-bodied playmaker who can dominate cornerbacks outside with size, athleticism, and body control. His skill set fits perfectly next to Adam Thielen and Xavier Legette as Dave Canales' "X" receiver.

Round 2 (No. 51): Nic Scourton, EDGE, Texas A&M

The Panthers recorded the third-fewest sacks in the NFL last season with 32 quarterback takedowns. Passing on an EDGE at No. 8 overall made a pass rusher a must-get with the 51st selection. Nic Scourton was once garnering first-round buzz, but he only produced five sacks at Texas A&M in 2024 after recording 10.0 at Purdue in 2023. Scourton may not possess elite potential as a rusher, but he's a three-down defender who sets the edge and wins with power and extension.

Round 3 (No. 77): Princely Umanmielen, EDGE, Ole Miss

Morgan got terrific value with Princely Umanmielen in the third round. Landing Scourton and Umanmielen with back-to-back picks made passing on a first-round pass rusher easier to swallow. Umanmielen was a Senior Bowl standout after accumulating 10.5 sacks in 2024. First-step quickness and natural athleticism are present.

Round 4 (No. 114): Trevor Etienne, RB, Georgia

The Panthers needed to draft another running back after unfortunately learning that 2024 second-round pick Jonathon Brooks will miss the entire 2025 campaign. Trevor Etienne combines vision and quickness with lateral agility. Etienne should make an immediate impact while vying for snaps in the backfield with Rico Dowdle and Chuba Hubbard.

Round 4 (No. 122): Lathan Ransom, SAF, Ohio State

Defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero fielded a bottom-10 passing defense in 2024. Evero’s unit allowed a league-worst 31.4 points per game. The secondary desperately needed an injection of talent this offseason. Lathan Ransom is a versatile safety with downhill instincts and football IQ in coverage. Ransom could quickly step into a starting role at safety alongside free-agent signing Tre'Von Moehrig.

Round 5 (No. 140): Cam Jackson, DT, Florida

Cam Jackson is a big-bodied interior defensive lineman at 6-foot-6 and 326 pounds. Jackson has a little pass-rushing juice for his size, but he'll primarily be utilized as a run stopper. He should contend with Bobby Brown III and A'Shawn Robinson for snaps on Evero's defensive line.

Round 5 (No. 163): Mitchell Evans, TE, Notre Dame

Notre Dame's Mitchell Evans was among the more versatile tight ends in the draft class. Evans is capable of out-powering and out-leveraging smaller defenders as an in-line blocker at the line of scrimmage. His smooth skill set as a pass-catcher will also lead to the occasional explosive gain. Canales will identify a role for the flex-alignment tight end next to Tommy Tremble and Ja'Tavion Sanders.

Round 6 (No. 208): Jimmy Horn Jr., WR, Colorado