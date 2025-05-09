Texans 2025 NFL Draft Class Evaluation

The Houston Texans traded out of the first round during the 2025 NFL Draft, allowing the New York Giants to move up for Jaxson Dart. As a result, the Texans acquired immediate and future draft capital. General manager Nick Caserio still ended up making four top-100 picks and eight total selections.

Let's analyze their 2025 NFL Draft class, pick by pick.

Round 2 (No. 34): Jayden Higgins, WR, Iowa State

The Texans dealt with various late-season injuries at wide receiver in 2024, including one to star pass catcher Nico Collins. Jayden Higgins qualifies as insurance. Higgins is a big-bodied boundary playmaker who utilizes terrific size and body control to make explosive plays down the field. He'll pair nicely with the versatile Collins, giving C.J. Stroud another outlet with a large catch radius.

Round 2 (No. 48): Aireontae Ersery, OT, Minnesota

Five-time Pro Bowl left tackle Laremy Tunsil was traded to the Washington Commanders earlier this season. The Texans hope Aireontae Ersery can eventually serve as his replacement. Ersery possesses the size, length, and physical gifts needed to develop into a starter. He must improve his balance and aggression issues to reach his performance ceiling. He'll likely start behind Cam Robinson to begin the campaign.

Round 3 (No. 79): Jaylin Noel, WR, Iowa State

Tank Dell suffered the second brutal season-ending injury of his career in 2024. Dell’s 2025 campaign is already in question due to the lengthy recovery. Enter Jaylin Noel, a potential like-for-like replacement in the slot. Noel uses short-area quickness and twitchiness to separate from coverage. He was a Senior Bowl standout, and keeping him and Higgins together was a fantastic idea after they dominated at Iowa State.

Round 3 (No. 97): Jaylin Smith, CB, USC

DeMeco Ryans knows how to draft cornerbacks. The Texans are loaded at the position, but Jaylin Smith will likely play a rotational role behind Jalen Pitre at nickel. Smith is a tad undersized, but he's twitchy and physical, and Ryans will utilize his versatile skill set to place him in a flex-alignment spot.

Round 4 (No. 116): Woody Marks, RB, USC

Woody Marks was arguably the best pass-catching back in the entire class. Marks accumulated 261 catches for more than 1,500 receiving yards throughout his college football career. That creates a clear pathway to snaps during his rookie campaign, with the potential to replace Dameon Pierce as the RB2 behind Joe Mixon.

Round 6 (No. 187): Jaylen Reed, SAF, Penn State

Ryans has Calen Bullock, C.J. Gardner-Johnson, and Pitre at safety, though the latter plays a more versatile role. Jaylen Reed will likely have to make an impact on special teams first and foremost. Reed has developmental potential, with good instincts and a downhill trigger.

Round 6 (No. 197): Graham Mertz, QB, Florida

Graham Mertz projects as a long-term backup quarterback. Mertz possesses enough arm talent and pocket presence to play in the NFL. Davis Mills is on a one-year contract, so the Texans are thinking ahead.

Round 7 (No. 224): Kyonte Hamilton, DT, Rutgers

Kyonte Hamilton was among our favorite seventh-round steals. Hamilton lit up Rutgers' pro day, running in the 4.9s at 6-foot-3 and 305 pounds. He'll thrive in a rotational role as a powerful and quick-footed three-tech, with Ryans potentially grooming him for a larger future spot.

Round 7 (No. 255): Luke Lachey, TE, Iowa