Carson Schwesinger Had Sensational Browns Debut

There were several excellent performances by this year's rookie class across Week 1. One you shouldn't let go unnoticed was what Cleveland Browns rookie linebacker Carson Schwesinger did against the Cincinnati Bengals. Schwesinger was an impact difference maker for Jim Schwartz's defense.

The Browns were more competitive versus the Bengals than most imagined they'd be, losing 17-16. Schwartz's defense held Joe Burrow to 113 passing yards and Ja'Marr Chase to two receptions for 26 yards. Schwesinger helped the Browns hold an explosive Bengals offense to under 150 net yards.

Schwesinger played all of Cleveland's 52 defensive snaps in Week 1. He was the Browns’ lone linebacker to do that, meaning he immediately earned Kevin Stefanski's trust. Schwesinger maximized those opportunities to make plays all over the field, registering eight tackles.

Schwesinger’s vision and patience stood out. On this run stop, the No. 35 overall selection displays range and discipline. Schwesinger’s eyes are tracking Chase Brown before helping make a secure tackle.

Thought Browns' rookie LB Carson Schwesinger (#49) had a good game Sunday. His range and quick eyes really stood out pic.twitter.com/PbFm9jHmhp — JP Acosta (@acosta32_jp) September 9, 2025

Pro Football Focus assigned Schwesinger an elite defensive grade of 90.0 for his performance versus the Bengals. He was PFF's second-highest graded defensive rookie in Week 1 behind only Arizona Cardinals cornerback Will Johnson. Veterans included, he was the fifth-highest graded linebacker of the week.

Scheswinger was also incredible in coverage. On this rep, his instincts and trigger shine as he immediately fires downhill to tackle Brown short of sticks on a 3rd-and-4 completion. The former UCLA standout was credited with allowing a 39.6 passer rating, and he also recorded a quarterback pressure as a blitzer.

It was the continuation of what Scheswinger did throughout the preseason. He accumulated five tackles and four defensive stops in just 24 exhibition snaps. Schwesinger's defensive grade for the preseason was a similar 91.2.

Browns general manager Andrew Berry took a significant risk during the 2025 NFL Draft when he traded out of No. 2 overall, the Travis Hunter spot. Berry drafted Mason Graham with the fifth selection and doubled down with Schwesinger at 33rd overall. That may have been a more effective strategy to address his defense. He also landed running backs Quinshon Judkins and Dylan Sampson with the picks immediately acquired from Jacksonville.

Schwesinger was touted as a downhill locomotive throughout the pre-draft process. Instincts, athleticism, physicality, and a violent trigger were standout traits on tape. All of them were on display against the Bengals in Week 1.

The Browns received uninspiring linebacker play throughout 2024. Their defense ranked 12th-worst versus the run last campaign. The sample size is admittedly small, but Schwartz's run-stopping unit is currently tied for first with the Green Bay Packers after Week 1. Perhaps that's the Schwesinger effect.