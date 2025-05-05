Vikings 2025 NFL Draft Class Evaluation

The Minnesota Vikings tied for the fewest selections in the 2025 NFL Draft, making just five total picks. It was quality over quantity for general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and head coach Kevin O’Connell, who were dealing with a shortage of draft capital. Despite that, the Vikings managed to add several quality prospects to their roster.

Let's break down their class pick by pick.

Round 1 (No. 24): Donovan Jackson, IOL, Ohio State

The Vikings struggled to protect 2024 starting quarterback Sam Darnold. Darnold was sacked on 48 occasions last year, fourth-most in the league. The interior was a consistent problem.

Donovan Jackson should help stabilize the offensive line in front of rookie starter J.J. McCarthy. Jackson should start at left guard, potentially forming an elite duo with returning franchise left tackle Christian Darrisaw. He possesses a pro-ready skill set and should quickly thrive in O'Connell's system.

Round 3 (No. 102): Tai Felton, WR, Maryland

O'Connell fielded one of the most explosive passing attacks in the league last season. Drafting Tai Felton with a compensatory selection in the third round should add another vertical playmaker to the offense. McCarthy won't have a shortage of passing-game options.

Felton is twitchy and creative, blending size with downfield speed. He could quickly compete for WR3 duties behind Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison. Jalen Nailor is scheduled to enter a contract year, with Felton qualifying as his eventual replacement.

Round 5 (No. 139): Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins, DL, Georgia

Former Georgia defensive lineman Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins possesses inside-outside flexibility. Defensive coordinator Brian Flores is the ideal coach to maximize his power and versatility. Getting Ingram-Dawkins in the fifth round represented great value for the Vikings.

Ingram-Dawkins should play defensive end in Flores' early-down 3-4 defense, in a reserve role behind Jonathan Allen and Javon Hargrave. When the Vikings move to a four-down linemen defense, expect Ingram-Dawkins to occasionally kick inside. He could be a key rotational piece as a rookie.

Round 6 (No. 201): Kobe King, LB, Penn State

The Vikings are fairly set at inside linebacker with Ivan Pace Jr. and Blake Cashman in starting roles. They also still have Brian Asamoah II, a 2022 third-rounder they're still trying to develop. It's worth noting that Asamoah is entering a contract year, and Cashman could be a cap casualty next offseason.

Kobe King must make an instant impact on special teams while attempting to develop better instincts as a defender. The Vikings parted with a few core special teamers in free agency. King must help fill that void.

Round 6 (No. 202): Gavin Bartholomew, TE, Pittsburgh

T.J. Hockenson is among the elite tight ends in the league. Hockenson is obviously best utilized when running routes and creating mismatches as opposed to playing as an in-line blocker. Minnesota's final pick, Gavin Bartholomew, will help free him up.