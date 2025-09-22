The biggest upset of Week 3 occurred when the Cleveland Browns defeated the Green Bay Packers 13-10. They did so on the back of a downright dominant pass rush. Rookie defensive tackle Mason Graham was outstanding throughout the win.

Graham was credited with three tackles and half a sack. His impact was far greater than the stat sheet indicates. The Packers’ interior offensive line couldn’t block Graham (or anybody on Cleveland) for four quarters.

Graham recorded a 43% pass-rush win-rate (PRWR) against the Packers, according to ESPN Analytics. The average output for a defensive tackle is 9%. The league-leader in that department entering Week 3 is Milton Williams, who had a 23% win-rate heading into Sunday. Graham nearly doubled that with a singular breakout performance.

Packers quarterback Jordan Love was sacked on a season-high five occasions. He had been sacked twice in Weeks 1 and 2 combined. The Browns' pass-rush recorded an average time to pressure of 1.99 seconds on Love's true dropbacks, per Pro Football Focus. That's significantly quicker than any quarterback can realistically hope to get the ball out.

Superstar defensive end Myles Garrett was his usual dominant self. Garrett notched a win-rate of 46%. Graham consistently chipped in to help Garrett and the Browns totally overwhelm the Packers' offensive line.

Graham's sack was a swift win against Packers right guard Sean Rhyan. He flashed elite hands before peeling over the top of center Elgton Jenkins, who also quickly lost his rep to veteran defensive tackle Maliek Collins. Graham and Collins met Love in the backfield for their shared sack.

Mason Graham's first sack (half) as a Cleveland Brown. My dude meets Maliek Collins in the middle to absolutely crush Jordan Love. @MasonGraham_55 #DawgPound pic.twitter.com/sjotUAE1Po — Roberto Shenanigans (@Rob_Shenanigans) September 21, 2025

Three Browns rookies had their first career sacks against the Packers. Linebacker Carson Schwesinger and defensive tackle Adin Huntington joined Graham on the stat sheet. Graham spearheaded a performance that was an incredible display for Andrew Berry's potentially historic draft class.

Matt LaFleur’s offense gained 230 yards, scored just 10 points, and faced 18 third downs. Graham and the Browns’ defensive line single-handedly determined Sunday's outcome.

Mason Graham looked good on Sunday pic.twitter.com/sQpWsltesi — Billy M (@BillyM_91) September 22, 2025

In the second rep of this montage, Graham quickly gains the inside track on Packers rookie offensive tackle Anthony Belton to pressure Love in his own end zone and force a quick throwaway. On the next rep, Graham beats a double team to force Love into Collins' pathway, leading to a solo sack for the veteran defender. On the final play captured, the former Michigan standout beats Jenkins, a two-time Pro Bowl center, to create another errant throw.

Graham's average separation from Love was 4.51 yards, according to Next Gen Stats. League average is 4.57 yards, and being better than that mark as a defensive tackle is impressive. It's just another metric that helps capture how disruptive Graham was.