Will Dylan Sampson Be Browns' Most Productive RB?

The Cleveland Browns entered the 2025 season with sizable question marks in the backfield. Rookie running back Dylan Sampson took full advantage of the uncertainty by leading Kevin Stefanski's offense in total yards in a Week 1 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. Sampson may be the Browns' most productive ball-carrier this campaign.

Sampson, a fourth-round pick, was the second running back the Browns selected during the 2025 NFL Draft. They drafted Quinshon Judkins in the second round, but his offseason was totally derailed by a contract dispute and an off-field legal situation. With Judkins being unavailable for Week 1, Sampson was thrust into more of a starring role.

Rushing lanes were difficult to come by versus an improved Bengals defensive line. Despite that, Sampson still dominated the workload. He rushed for a team-high 29 rushing yards on 12 carries. That accounted for more than 57% of the Browns' carries at running back, with Jerome Ford seeing six attempts, and fellow rookie Raheim Sanders getting three short-yardage opportunities (and a touchdown).

Where Sampson really did his damage was as a pass catcher. The former Tennessee standout recorded a team-high eight receptions for 64 yards. Add that production to his rushing totals, and Sampson accounted for an impressive 93 yards via 20 combined touches.

Sampson executed this pivot route like a true veteran. He gets the correct depth while getting in and out of his break efficiently. Sampson then displays his natural playmaking ability, breaking tackles en route to picking up some yards-after-catch to take the ball near the first-down marker.

Love how Dylan Sampson executed this pivot route. Got in and out of it so fluently like a WR and the difficult catch plus getting some YAC after to add on to it. The young man had a day in his debut. pic.twitter.com/XtenBpdwMM — Cam White (@RouteUniverse9) September 9, 2025

The majority of Sampson's receptions occurred via swing routes and screens. Stefanski was hellbent on getting him manufactured touches in space. In fact, his three receptions on screens tied for second-most across Week 1. Underdog's Hayden Winks put together this beautiful compilation of Simpson's most effective receptions, where he displayed open-field athleticism.

The Dylan Sampson grabs were sooo good.



Made everyone miss after the catch, shoestring grab, great timing and hands on swings. pic.twitter.com/dSLlCSv54f — Hayden Winks (@HaydenWinks) September 8, 2025

Sampson's average depth of target (aDOT) was -3.6, meaning he caught the ball, on average, 3.6 yards behind the line of scrimmage. That means Sampson's 64 receiving yards actually covered roughly 93 yards after the catch, according to data collected. Sampson was making shoestring grabs and making defenders miss in space. In total, he forced a league-leading seven missed tackles (tied with Nick Chubb for first place) on Sunday, per NFL+.

Interestingly enough, Ford actually out-snapped Sampson 41-33, but the rookie saw more of the late-game work. One of the only logical explanations is that Ford is slightly more trustworthy in pass protection. After such a productive showing for Sampson, the scales may be tipped in his favor against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 2. That’s what Stefanski’s game script indicated.