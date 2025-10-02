Isaiah Bond Already Playing Key Role For Browns

The Cleveland Browns' rookie class has arguably been the best-performing one in the league. In addition to receiving immediate contributions from several draft picks, rookie undrafted free agent wide receiver Isaiah Bond has also started turning heads. Bond appears primed to take on a bigger role moving forward.
Bond was immediately involved, playing 21 snaps in Week 1. His usage on offense increased in Week 3 when he played a career-high 43 snaps. Bond then put forth a personal-best performance in Sunday's blowout loss to the Detroit Lions.
Bond hauled in three receptions on six targets for a team-high 58 yards in Week 4. Bond averaged an explosive 19.3 yards per reception and produced a 35-yard gain. It was an incredible contested catch down the sideline with cornerback Amik Robertson in coverage.
great grab for a HUGE gain#CLEvsDET on FOX and NFL+ pic.twitter.com/MCydufCGxe— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) September 28, 2025
Bond also made an outstanding grab versus the Lions that went underappreciated. On this impressive diving catch, he showcases full-body extension while securing the ball and surviving the ground. Bond is a natural.
Isaiah Bond #Browns— Matt Waldman (@MattWaldman) October 1, 2025
Quietly spectacular grab.
- Full extension
- Underhand full extension is tough
- Excellent job embracing the fall with the turn downfield through the catch. pic.twitter.com/fIgzQo8KlL
Bond ran 27 routes on 37 dropbacks in Week 4, according to Establish The Run's tracking data. The Browns recently placed Cedric Tillman on IR, ruling him out for a minimum of four games. Bond operated as the WR2 opposite Jerry Jeudy once Tillman went down in Week 4. Given the lack of depth at receiver, Bond possesses a clear pathway to maintaining that role in the coming weeks.
Bond was the Browns' fastest ball-carrier against the Lions. Next Gen Stats clocked him at 19.31 mph. That tracks for a speedy playmaker who allegedly ran a 4.35 during the predraft process.
Bond also had a team-high EPA (Expected Points Added) per play of 0.55, according to RBSDM. His overall EPA of 3.3 was significantly better than Jeudy's (-9.7) and Harold Fannin Jr’s (-2.6). The Browns' passing offense was most dangerous and efficient when Bond was on the field.
Bond was a draftable talent throughout the pre-draft process. A concerning off-field legal issue dropped Bond into undrafted free agency. The Browns pounced on his availability, signing him to a contract that contained an unprecedented $3 million in guarantees. It spoke volumes about their opinion on the player.
The rebuilding Browns are going full-throttle with the youth movement. Rookie quarterback Dillon Gabriel will make his first career start this weekend. Carson Schwesinger, Quinshon Judkins, Mason Graham, Dylan Sampson, and Fannin Jr. are all contributing. Bond needs to consistently stay involved moving forward as the Browns search to identify future roster solutions.
The rebuilding Browns have a promising youth movement spearheaded by Kevin Stefanski. As impressive as their drafted rookies have been, the undrafted Bond is beginning to emerge as a legitimate threat as well. With Gabriel taking over for Joe Flacco at quarterback, Bond needs to continue being involved. He appears fully capable of taking advantage of whatever opportunities come his way.