Can Tate Ratledge Be Rookie Difference-Maker For Lions?

The Detroit Lions selected former Georgia Bulldogs interior offensive lineman Tate Ratledge in the 2025 NFL Draft to be an instant starter at guard. The plan may have been slightly altered by center Frank Ragnow announcing his unexpected retirement during OTAs. Ratledge may now project as the Lions' starting center in 2025.

General manager Brad Holmes entered the draft searching for some solutions at guard. The Lions lost veteran blocker Kevin Zeitler to the Tennessee Titans in free agency. When Holmes selected Ratledge at No. 57 overall, the immediate expectation was that he'd replace Zeitler at right guard.

Lions center Frank Ragnow announces retirement from NFL after seven seasons. pic.twitter.com/x8o71HmEd9 — NFL (@NFL) June 2, 2025

Ratledge possesses zero experience at center, playing guard exclusively at Georgia. Like most first-year interior linemen, the Lions had been cross-training Ratledge at center during rookie minicamp and OTAs. Versatility is key for rookie guards/centers to be active on game day.

Ragnow had been absent from Lions OTAs as he was mulling his future, and it was Ratledge who received first-team reps at center. It's possible that Ratledge continues in Ragnow's position.

Theoretically, Ratledge possesses an elite athletic profile to play center. The former Bulldogs standout ran a 4.97-second 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine, and also leaped a 32-inch vertical and 9-foot-5 broad jump. The one hangup is Ratledge's height. At 6-foot-6, he's taller than your average NFL starting center.

It's unclear if Tate Ratledge can play center at an NFL level, but he has the athleticism for it: pic.twitter.com/LplLT8Spz3 — John Whiticar (@Whiticar) June 2, 2025

If the Lions prefer to stick to the original plan of Ratledge replacing Zeitler, then veteran Graham Glasgow would be elevated to the starting center role. Glasgow struggled at left guard last season, but the expectation was that he’d be replaced this offseason. He was credited with allowing 36 pressures and was whistled for six penalties, per Pro Football Focus. He was the weak link on a terrific offensive line.

With Ragnow's retirement potentially kicking Ratledge to center, there's also been a ripple effect at guard. Sophomore sixth-round pick Christian Mahogany played phenomenally, albeit via a small sample size, last season. With less competition in the mix, Mahogany is an overwhelming favorite to claim one of the starting guard jobs.

Ratledge wasn’t the lone interior blocker Detroit drafted in April. Holmes also landed former LSU swing lineman Miles Frazier in the fifth round. If Ratledge is the center, the final spot (right guard?) on the Lions’ offensive line could come down to a position battle between Frazier and Glasgow.

It's worth noting Ragnow played guard as a rookie in Detroit before moving to center as a sophomore. The Lions won't rush Ratledge if they feel he better fits at guard in his debut campaign. New Lions offensive coordinator Hank Fraley, a former NFL lineman and offensive line coach, is the ideal candidate to assess Ratledge's fate.

Ratledge combines physicality with strength and IQ to project as an immediate NFL starter. Athleticism offers him the potential to be a legitimate anchor for a high-quality offensive line. Pro Bowl traits are present, if his development is treated appropriately.