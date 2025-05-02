Browns 2025 NFL Draft Class Evaluation

The Cleveland Browns arguably enjoyed the wildest 2025 NFL Draft in the league despite making just seven selections. General manager Andrew Berry traded out of the Travis Hunter spot, and later selected two quarterbacks and two running backs. Did the Browns stumble into their franchise quarterback of the future?

Let's break down their class pick by pick.

Round 1 (No. 5): Mason Graham, DT, Michigan

The Browns traded down from No. 2 overall, pairing it with fourth- and sixth-round selections to the Jacksonville Jaguars in exchange for first-, second- and fourth-round selections, and a 2026 first-round pick. The Browns easily won the trade from a value perspective. The stunning deal became more worthwhile when Cleveland still landed a blue-chip talent in Mason Graham. Graham possesses dominant 3-tech potential on a Myles Garrett-led defensive line that previously lacked an interior presence.

Round 2 (No. 33): Carson Schwesinger, LB, UCLA

Many expected the Browns to go with a quarterback here, but the surprises kept coming as they selected former UCLA linebacker Carson Schwesinger. A late bloomer, Schwesinger absolutely exploded in 2024 to record 136 tackles. He possesses rare athleticism and sideline-to-sideline speed. He'll immediately be a huge asset to defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz along the front seven.

Round 2 (No. 36): Quinshon Judkins, RB, Ohio State

The Browns averaged a 29th-ranked 94.6 rushing yards per contest last season. A long-term replacement for Nick Chubb was needed. With the second-round pick acquired from Jacksonville, Berry lands a potential three-down back in Quinshon Judkins. The former Ohio State standout possesses the speed, vision, and power to lead a backfield. Judkins should be Kevin Stefanski's go-to running back in 2025.

Round 3 (No. 67): Harold Fannin Jr., TE, Bowling Green

Harold Fannin Jr. is the ultimate case study in tape versus analytics. The small-school performer was historically productive in 2024, setting single-season FBS records for the most receptions (117) and receiving yards (1,555) by a tight end. Fannin Jr. is undersized by NFL standards and tested poorly throughout the pre-draft process. He'll immediately be TE2 behind David Njoku.

Round 3 (No. 94): Dillon Gabriel, QB, Oregon

With Shedeur Sanders still on the board and a need for a quarterback in Cleveland, the Browns went with Oregon's Dillon Gabriel instead. Gabriel is a plus-athlete and dual-threat QB with the ability to complete off-script throws, but he's undersized and makes questionable decisions. He also lacks anticipation. Can he overcome a crowded QB room?

Round 4 (No. 126): Dylan Sampson, RB, Tennessee

The Browns' RB room was so bad that doubling down made sense. Dylan Sampson possesses terrific contact balance and short-area quickness for a 5-foot-8, 200-pound back. He must adjust to the physicality of the pro game, but pairing his vision with breakaway speed should lead to occasional splash plays. Sampson should contend for rotational snaps behind Judkins, with Jerome Ford as the change-of-pace back.

Round 5 (No. 144): Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado