Quinshon Judkins May Be Most Productive Rookie RB

Cleveland Browns rookie running back Quinshon Judkins experienced a breakout performance versus the Green Bay Packers in an upset 13-10 Week 3 victory. Judkins rushed for 94 yards and a touchdown via 18 carries. He appears capable of being the most productive first-year running back moving forward.

Judkins made his Browns debut in a Week 2 blowout defeat to the Baltimore Ravens. An off-field legal matter and contract dispute delayed his integration. Now that Judkins is up to speed, his showing against the Packers was a potential momentum builder.

Judkins averaged an effective 5.2 yards per carry. His 38-yard run was highlight-reel worthy, his second 30-yard gain in as many appearances. Judkins' explosive rush saw him burst through the hole into Packers territory, leading to a fourth-quarter Browns field goal that helped spearhead an unforeseen comeback.

The Browns' next possession began on the Packers' 4-yard line after a Jordan Love interception. A pass interference penalty moved Kevin Stefanski's offense to 1st-and-goal and from the 1-yard line. Judkins punched it in for his first career touchdown, tying the contest at 10 apiece.

Judkins scores and it's tied in Cleveland!



GBvsCLE on FOX/FOX Onehttps://t.co/HkKw7uXVnt pic.twitter.com/J5veK1uZle — NFL (@NFL) September 21, 2025

Judkins played a position-high 36 snaps in Week 3. Passing-down back Jerome Ford earned 24 snaps, and rookie Dylan Sampson was limited to five plays. Most notably, Judkins was responsible for 94 of the Browns' 96 rushing yards. That's a bellcow workload.

Judkins’ 94 rushing yards were the fifth-most among all running backs in Week 3. The former Ohio State playmaker was productive despite the Packers not respecting Cleveland’s passing game. Judkins saw eight defenders in the box on nearly 39% of his rushing attempts, sixth-most among running backs who had 10-plus carries this week, per Next Gen Stats.

He was also finding the hidden yards. Judkins produced 34 rushing yards over expected (RYOE), fifth-most in Week 3. Judkins averaged a stellar 1.89 yards over expected per attempt, meaning he consistently helped the Browns' offense stay ahead of the sticks.

Judkins gained 87 yards after contact versus the Packers, according to Pro Football Focus. That means more than 92% of Judkins' rushing yards were gained after beating the first defender, as he averaged 4.83 yards after contact per attempt. He forced two missed tackles as well.

Judkins could be the most productive rookie running back for the duration of the season. He currently leads all first-year ball-carriers in rushing (145) despite missing Week 1. There will be competition, though. Ashton Jeanty is sorting through the Las Vegas Raiders' offensive line issues. Bill Croskey-Merritt is the RB1 in Washington following Austin Ekeler's injury, and Omarion Hampton also benefits from the Najee Harris injury in Los Angeles.