What's To Blame For Ashton Jeanty's Struggles?

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty was held in check throughout Monday's 20-9 Week 2 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. He rushed for 43 yards on 11 carries, averaging an ineffective 3.9 yards per carry. Jeanty continues to struggle behind an offensive line that hasn't consistently created rushing lanes for him to exploit.

It was a similar output in Week 1, a 20-13 victory over the New England Patriots. Jeanty rushed for 38 yards and a touchdown via 19 carries, or 2.0 yards per carry. Jeanty hasn't experienced a legitimate breakout showing yet.

Jeanty gained -6 yards before contact in Week 1, according to ESPN Stats & Info. In Week 2, that metric was a measly three yards. Jeanty is consistently getting hit behind the line of scrimmage.

Ashton Jeanty rushing yards before contact in Week 1: -6



Ashton Jeanty rushing yards before contact in Week 2: 3

On the rare rep that Jeanty's blocking helped spring him to the second level against the Chargers, he displayed the ability to win one-on-one. On this play, Jeanty runs over Chargers safety Alohi Gilman en route to chunk yards after contact.

Ashton Jeanty's statline will look mundane (30 carries, 81 yards) but he was so impressive at getting the most out of every run and creating

Jeanty has more rushing yards after contact (84) than he actually has totaled this season (81). That summarizes how pathetic the Raiders’ offensive line has been. Jeanty also has significantly more receiving yards after the catch (26) than he has on the season (3).

Jeanty's Elusive Rating currently ranks 14th in the NFL, per Pro Football Focus. If you analyze running backs in that category who have been true bellcows, his ranking improves to fourth. He's doing his best.

The former Boise State standout ranks 16th in yards after contact and 15th in yards after contact per attempt (2.80, minimum qualifiers). His eight missed tackles are tied for third among running backs with Jahmyr Gibbs, trailing just Bijan Robinson and Jonathan Taylor.

Jeanty has looked agile, quick, and powerful. The Jacksonville, Florida native flashed the ability to execute jump-cuts, or run through a defender like he did at Boise State. The run game has been an all-around issue, not an individual one.

Ashton Jeanty truck stick



LACvsLV on ESPN

Stream on @NFLPlus and ESPN+ pic.twitter.com/Y9xXigYv67 — NFL (@NFL) September 16, 2025

Running the football efficiently was an issue for the Raiders last season as well. They finished dead-last in that department, ranking 32nd with 79.8 rushing yards per game. New head coach Pete Carroll and offensive coordinator Chip Kelly haven't solved that issue yet.

There have been some health issues up front. Starting right guard Jackson Powers-Johnson missed the Week 2 game with an injury. His replacement, veteran Alex Cappa, turned in the Raiders' worst run-blocking performance (44.0) of the young season.

Powers-Johnson himself was wholly average in Week 1 (54.8). Right tackle DJ Glaze (55.8) and left guard Dylan Parham (55.8) also haven't been difference makers. Until these three specific starters improve, Jeanty will continuously have to force missed tackles and create for himself.