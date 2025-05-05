Raiders 2025 NFL Draft Class Evaluation

The Las Vegas Raiders tied for a league-high 11 selections in the 2025 NFL Draft. First-year general manager John Spytek hopes to reflect on this draft as a foundational one, as he was tasked with filling out a rebuilding roster that helps to accelerate the process. An abundance of draft capital was put to good use.

Let's break down their 11 selections.

Round 1 (No. 6): Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State

Ashton Jeanty was a top-three overall talent in the 2025 NFL Draft and an immediate frontrunner for Offensive Rookie of the Year. New Raiders head coach Pete Carroll is an old-school leader who believes in establishing the run. Jeanty should be a high-volume weapon on offense, blending elite contact balance with vision and all-around playmaking ability.

Round 2 (No. 58): Jack Bech, WR, TCU

The Raiders entered the draft desperately needing receivers, and Jack Bech was the first of three draftee additions. Bech is a high-motor, gritty wideout with a pro-ready skill set who should quickly establish himself as a safety blanket for starting QB Geno Smith. Given the lack of talent at receiver in Vegas, the former TCU standout could open the season in a starting role. Carroll will appreciate his effort and team-first approach.

Round 3 (No. 68): Darien Porter, CB, Iowa State

Carroll was in Seattle when the Seahawks drafted and developed Riq Woolen at cornerback. The raw Darien Porter carries some similarities as a former wide receiver turned cornerback. Porter is a bit of a project, but Carroll knows elite traits when he sees it. The 6-foot-3 and 195 pound defender runs a 4.3 flat, and utilizes speed, length, and athleticism to disrupt receivers.

Round 3 (No. 98): Caleb Rogers, IOL, Texas Tech

Texas Tech's Caleb Rogers was among the most versatile linemen in the draft. The Red Raiders performer projects as an interior blocker at the next level. With youngsters Dylan Parham at left guard and Jackson Powers-Johnson at center, there is a long-term need at right guard, where the aging Alex Cappa was signed as a short-term solution in free agency. Rogers possesses the traits to develop into a starter.

Round 3 (No. 99): Charles Grant, OT, William & Mary

Charles Grant was among the most intriguing developmental tackles in the draft, and getting him at 99th overall represented terrific value. Grant is an elite athlete coming from a small-school program who needs time to acclimate to pro football. How quickly could he push sophomore right tackle DJ Glaze for the starting gig? It's an unsettled spot on the Raiders' offensive line opposite Kolton Miller.

Round 4 (No. 108): Dont’e Thornton Jr., WR, Tennessee

The Raiders lacked speed at receiver last season. Dont'e Thornton Jr. will quickly solve that issue—he ran a 4.3 flat at 6-foot-5 and 205 pounds. How quickly Thornton Jr. can learn an NFL playbook will decide his rookie-year contributions, coming from a gimmicky Tennessee Volunteers offense that translates poorly to the pro level. A limited route tree with take-the-top-off ability as a rookie should be the expectation.

Round 4 (No. 135): Tonka Hemingway, DT, South Carolina

There are questions at defensive tackle with Christian Wilkins coming off a disappointing and injury-shortened season. Tonka Hemingway is versatile and experienced, capable of playing both inside and outside depending on the defensive formation. Hemingway is athletic enough to play everywhere from nose tackle to three-tech, having posted the second-fastest shuttle (4.48) and three-cone (7.36) among participating interior linemen at the NFL Combine.

Round 6 (No. 180): J.J. Pegues, DL, Ole Miss

Depth across the defensive line warranted an immediate double-down. J.J. Pegues is incredibly unique, being utilized as an interior defender and fullback. Pegues has the athleticism and pass-rushing upside needed to develop into a contributing defender, but hopefully Carroll is tempted to line him up in front of Jeanty on occasion.

Round 6 (No. 213): Tommy Mellott, WR, Montana State

Tommy Mellott is a developmental project. He was a dual-threat quarterback at Montana State who is attempting to make the full-time transition to wide receiver. Mellott is shifty and quick, but he'll need to develop legitimate instincts as a pass-catcher and route-runner.

Round 6 (No. 215): Cam Miller, QB, North Dakota State

Carroll inherited Aidan O'Connell as his backup quarterback. There were scouts around the league who saw Cam Miller as the most intriguing Day Three quarterback prospect in the draft. Miller has some off-script ability and was incredibly productive in 2024, throwing 33 touchdowns.

Round 7 (No. 222): Cody Lindenberg, LB, Minnesota