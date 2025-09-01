Can Quinshon Judkins Still Contribute To Browns In 2025?

A legal matter delayed the Cleveland Browns' ability to get rookie running back Quinshon Judkins on the field at training camp. With the legal side of his off-field situation now resolved, Judkins could begin practicing as early as this week, according to Cleveland.com insider Mary Kay Cabot. He should still contribute to the Browns at some point this season.

Before that actually happens, Judkins has to sign his rookie contract. The 36th overall selection remains unsigned as he attempts to ink a fully guaranteed contract, something numerous draft picks around his slot secured for themselves. Judkins' domestic violence arrest further stalled those negotiations, but they should ramp up this week with the regular-season opener merely days away, and now that he won't face formal charges in his case.

The NFL is still investigating the matter, and Judkins could eventually face a suspension despite being cleared of legal proceedings. A decision doesn’t feel imminent. Judkins could make an impact for the Browns before the league announces any punishment.

The Browns struggled mightily to run the football last season. Kevin Stefanski's rushing attack was one of the worst in the league, finishing 29th in that department, averaging 94.6 ground yards per game. Judkins was drafted as the heir apparent to Nick Chubb, who rushed for 332 yards, 3.3 per carry, in eight appearances last year.

It was Jerome Ford who led the Browns in rushing throughout 2024. Ford rushed for just 565 yards and was clearly miscast in a leading role. That’s where Judkins can enter the picture later this campaign.

Judkins was absolutely dynamic for Ohio State last season. The Buckeyes standout rushed for 1,060 yards and 14 touchdowns, pairing with TreVeyon Henderson in the backfield. Judkins’ performance was crucial throughout the program’s National Championship-winning season.

Judkins was touted as an explosive, scheme-versatile running back prospect with speed, vision, and power. The Browns could have an effective offensive line this season, with mainstays like Joel Bitonio, Jack Conklin, and Wyatt Teller blocking up front. Stefanski desperately needs his rushing attack to greatly improve this year, to help support aging quarterback Joe Flacco, who beat out rookies Shedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel in a makeshift competition.

As if the Browns had a sixth sense regarding Judkins' eventual legal run-in, general manager Andrew Berry doubled down at running back, selecting Dylan Sampson in the fourth round. Sampson notably started the Browns' final preseason game over Ford. Once Judkins puts pen to paper on his contract, he'll have to compete with his rookie counterpart for playing time.

Dylan Sampson started over Jerome Ford in the final Browns preseason game. He also did this! pic.twitter.com/NbqSqIsuKU — Hayden Winks (@HaydenWinks) August 24, 2025

Judkins was the more dynamic prospect. There's a reason he went two rounds and 90 overall selections earlier than Sampson did. Judkins' whirlwind of an offseason gave Sampson an early advantage, but the talent disparity could eventually even the odds.