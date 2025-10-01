What Are Reasonable Expectations For Dillon Gabriel's 1st Start?

The Cleveland Browns will start rookie quarterback Dillon Gabriel against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 5, according to various local reports. Veteran starter Joe Flacco is being benched after a string of lackluster results. The Browns are throwing Gabriel into the deep end.

Sunday's contest with the Vikings will be played in London, England. That comes with preparation challenges that are foreign to Gabriel. He'll have to familiarize himself with a different game-planning week while simultaneously preparing to make his first career start.

ICYMI: #Browns Kevin Stefanski appears ready to bench Joe Flacco in favor or Dillon Gabriel for the #Vikings game in London: https://t.co/6Z1Zceh4JL — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) September 30, 2025

Furthermore, he'll be up against a Brian Flores-coached defense. The Vikings defense currently ranks third-best in passing, allowing just 151.5 air yards per game. Flores' unit also ranks ninth in scoring (20.0/game).

The Browns are making the quarterback change at an unideal time because their offense desperately needs a spark. They rank 31st in scoring (14 PPG) and 27th in total yards per game (279.8). Flacco has the lowest quarterback rating in the league among starters (60.2), and his completion percentage (58.1%) is second-worst.

Kevin Stefanski will likely attempt to make Gabriel a passenger as opposed to the driver of the offense. Rookie running back Quinshon Judkins has impressed since taking over Cleveland’s backfield, though the Browns' rushing attack still ranks 30th in the NFL. If Flores' defense has a weakness, it's a run-stopping unit that places 24th in yards allowed.

Sunday technically won't be Gabriel's first taste of NFL action. The former Oregon standout replaced Flacco in a Week 2 blowout defeat to the Baltimore Ravens. Gabriel completed all three of his passing attempts for 19 yards and a touchdown in garbage time. His first career TD was a well-placed throw to fellow rookie Dylan Sampson in the end zone.

first NFL TD for Dillon and Dylan#CLEvsBAL on CBS & NFL+ pic.twitter.com/FZ9qny1YLq — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) September 14, 2025

Gabriel also finished Cleveland’s latest game, attempting one pass.

The first of two quarterbacks selected by the Browns during the 2025 NFL Draft, Gabriel played extensively in the Browns' final two preseason games. The rookie signal-caller impressed via extended action, completing 25-of-37 passing attempts for 272 yards, one touchdown, and one interception. He also fumbled once.

Gabriel completed 67.6% of his passes. The third-round pick averaged 7.4 yards per attempt and an average depth of target (aDOT) of 7.1. Two of Gabriel's on-target passes were dropped, so his adjusted completion percentage was an improved 77.1%.

The Browns are also hoping that Gabriel can get Jerry Jeudy going. The supposed go-to receiver in the offense, Jeudy has recorded just 13 receptions for 182 yards and zero touchdowns this season. With Cedric Tillman landing on IR, it's even more imperative that the veteran wideout snaps out of his funk.

The Browns also selected Shedeur Sanders in the fifth round. Gabriel will certainly receive a multi-week trial run as the starting quarterback. If he fails to maximize this opportunity, Sanders could eventually replace him.