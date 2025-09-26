Where Could Shedeur Sanders Actually Start?

Cleveland Browns rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders remains third on the team's depth chart. Sanders recently claimed he's capable of outperforming a couple of starting quarterbacks in the NFL right now. The reality is, there isn't a team in the NFL he'd currently start for.

"I know if you see the quarterback play in the league right now, I know I’m capable of doing better than that," Sanders told ESPN Cleveland.

"I know if you see the quarterback play in the league right now, I know I'm capable of doing better than that," - Shedeur Sanders.



FULL INTERVIEW: https://t.co/dbXReTKaDq https://t.co/7XlBTbw2D6 pic.twitter.com/YHIMd11Txd — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) September 25, 2025

Fellow Browns rookie quarterback Dillon Gabriel is expected to eventually replace veteran starter Joe Flacco. Gabriel was drafted two rounds ahead of Sanders. He's consistently worked higher than Sanders on the depth chart.

Which quarterback performances is Sanders even referring to? Let's analyze some of the worst offenses in the NFL. It's difficult to identify any that Sanders would be an unquestioned starter for.

The 0-3 Tennessee Titans have No. 1 overall selection Cam Ward at quarterback. The winless New York Giants are turning the offense over to fellow rookie signal-caller Jaxson Dart, who is making his first career start in Week 4 against the Los Angeles Chargers. Both of these franchises are excited about their first-round quarterbacks.

There are a few other 0-3 teams that have unquestioned starters. The Miami Dolphins are committed to Tua Tagovailoa at quarterback. The Houston Texans have C.J. Stroud, and the New York Jets signed Justin Fields to a two-year, $40 million contract in the offseason for him to be a bridge quarterback.

The one debatable team is the New Orleans Saints. Sophomore starter Spencer Rattler has actually played quite well, completing 67.2% of his passing attempts with four touchdowns and one interception. Rattler is keeping the rebuilding Saints in games, with two one-score losses to begin the season.

Furthermore, the Saints have rookie quarterback Tyler Shough, whom they selected at No. 40 overall. Shough is expected to eventually replace Rattler, with first-year head coach Kellen Moore needing to explore what he has in him before drafting another QB. The Saints passed on drafting Sanders six times before the Browns took him with the 144th pick.

There are even spots with backup quarterbacks in the lineup that Sanders wouldn't start over. The San Francisco 49ers went 2-0 with Mac Jones replacing Brock Purdy. The Cincinnati Bengals are comfortable with long-term backup Jake Browning playing for the injured Joe Burrow, though they may wanna rethink that one. Even the Minnesota Vikings thrived with veteran Carson Wentz in Week 3. Sophomore quarterback J.J. McCarthy was struggling before getting injured.

That covers the entire list of quarterbacks Sanders could be referring to. He wouldn't start for any of those organizations right now. Sanders needs to focus on impressing Kevin Stefanski and the Browns' offensive coaching staff at practice before earning an opportunity.