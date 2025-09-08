Harold Fannin Jr. Already Focal Point of Browns Offense

Cleveland Browns rookie tight end Harold Fannin Jr. was outstanding in the team's 17-16 Week 1 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. Fannin Jr.turned a team-high nine targets into seven receptions for 63 yards. The first-year playmaker appears poised to play a bigger role in the Browns' offense than anyone imagined a week ago.

Andrew Berry’s decision to select Fannin Jr. during the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft was met with raised eyebrows. Veteran tight end David Njoku is on a high-priced contract and has been consistently effective. Well, Sunday proved both Fannin Jr. and Njoku can function as high-volume weapons in Kevin Stefanski's offense.

Fannin Jr.'s seven receptions set an NFL record for the most catches by a rookie tight end in Week 1 in NFL history. Oddly enough, Indianapolis Colts rookie TE Tyler Warren matched that accomplishment. Fannin Jr. was a go-to target for Browns veteran quarterback Joe Flacco.

Fannin Jr. even flashed the capability to assist his quarterback. On this 1st-and-10 early in the third quarter, the Senior Bowl alum receives a short throw near the sideline, slips out of a tackle near the line of scrimmage, and lowers his shoulder to gain some tough yards after the catch. Cleveland's coaching staff will be encouraged by Fannin Jr.'s toughness and want-to.

Harold Fannin Jr. with some tough yards after the catch

Stefanski showed creativity with Fannin Jr.'s alignments, too. Fannin Jr. spent 53% of his snaps as an in-line blocker, per Draft Sharks. He also spent 29% of his plays in the slot, 11% out wide, and 7% in the backfield.

On this snap, the former Bowling Green standout started in the backfield and motioned out. Fannin Jr. then creates separation out of the structure after the play broke down, making himself available to Flacco for a nice completion.

Harold Fannin motioned from backfield and works open off-structure #Browns

There was no limit to Stefanski’s innovation with Fannin Jr.'s role. On their opening touchdown, a goal-line score by rookie running back Raheim Sanders, Fannin Jr.aligned as a fullback (!). He threw a helpful lead block that helped power Sanders into the end zone.

There's optimism that Fannin Jr. will continue to see high-volume usage in the Browns offense. The third-round rookie was involved in 72% of Cleveland's offensive snaps. Fannin Jr. ran routes on 67% of them and saw a 29% target share per route, according to Fantasy Life.

Fannin Jr. averaged 3.11 yards of separation on his targets, per Next Gen Stats. League average is 2.98. Fannin Jr. created more separation than any other Browns pass catcher, minimum qualifiers included (Isaiah Bond created 5.63 yards of separation on his lone target).

It's already feeling like many people overanalyzed Fannin Jr.'s pre-draft process. He was a record-breaker at Bowling Green, but subpar showings in Mobile and at the NFL Combine had folks second-guessing his next-level value. After Week 1, that looks incredibly foolish.