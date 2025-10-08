Browns' Rookie Class Is Dominating

The rebuilding Cleveland Browns may be 1-4, but the future looks incredibly favorable. Early indications are that the Browns' 2025 rookie class has the potential to be the best overall class of its draft year. Cleveland is currently receiving immediate contributions from its opening six selections. Here's a midseason check-in on how they're each performing.

Mason Graham, DT (No. 5)

Mason Graham has occasionally been a game wrecker. The former Michigan standout recorded four pressures in an upset victory over the Green Bay Packers. Graham accumulated another three in a near-win over the Minnesota Vikings. His run defense is a work in progress, but he leads all rookie interior defenders in pressures. He's displaying the potential of an elite pass-rushing three-tech.

Carson Schwesinger, LB (No. 33)

Linebacker Carson Schwesinger has been a sideline-to-sideline defender. He leads the Browns in total tackles with 44. The second-round off-ball linebacker has also registered a sack and two tackles for loss. Schwesinger has the best run-stopping grade in the league among all rookies at his position (80.4), per Pro Football Focus. In coverage, he's allowing just seven yards per reception. It's been impressive high-level stuff from the first selection of the second round.

Quinshon Judkins, RB (No. 36)

Quinshon Judkins made his debut in Week 2 after a contract dispute and off-field legal situation delayed his acclimation. He's been outstanding. The ex-Ohio State ball-carrier has rushed for 347 yards and two touchdowns via 72 carries. Judkins is averaging 4.8 yards per carry and has rushed for 60 yards in every single outing. From Week 2 onward, he ranks fourth in the league in rushing, and his 4.15 yards after contact per attempt is seventh. He's a potential future top-10 back.

Harold Fannin Jr., TE (No. 67)

No matter who's playing quarterback for Cleveland, rookie tight end Harold Fannin Jr. has been a friendly target. A record-setter at Bowling Green, he currently leads all Browns pass catchers in receptions (21) despite being third in targets (28). Fannin Jr. also scored his first career touchdown in Week 5. Tyler Warren is the only rookie tight end outperforming him. That's an excellent sign for his future.

Dillon Gabriel, QB (No. 94)

Third-round quarterback Dillon Gabriel made his first start in Week 5 against the Vikings. The former Oregon Ducks signal-caller was efficient, completing 19-of-33 passing attempts for 190 yards, two touchdowns, and zero interceptions. Kevin Stefanski installed a safer game plan for his rookie QB to execute. Gabriel's 5.8 yards per attempt was indicative of a game-managing effort. We'll reserve judgment until we receive a more complete evaluation. Claiming he's their long-term answer would be premature.

Dylan Sampson, RB (No. 126)