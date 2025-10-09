5 CFB Players Who Can Raise NFL Draft Stock: 10/11

Week 7 in the college football calendar presents an incredibly appetizing slate of ranked showdowns. There are various must-watch contests on the schedule, including Alabama-Missouri, Texas-Oklahoma, Oregon-Indiana, Florida-Texas A&M, and USC-Michigan. With NFL scouts in attendance around the nation, this will be a decisive weekend in the 2026 NFL Draft process.

We'll adjust our Draft Network 100 rankings accordingly. Several prospects possess opportunities for "resume games" against legitimate opponents in Week 7. With an eye pointed toward the action, we've identified five prospects who can raise their draft stock this weekend.

Fernando Mendoza, QB, Indiana

The Indiana-Oregon matchup presents one of the premier quarterback matchups on this year's college football schedule, with Fernando Mendoza and Dante Moore scheduled to go toe-to-toe. The Ducks, who are legitimate National Championship contenders, are heavy favorites. That puts Mendoza in the bigger spot.

The No. 7-ranked Hoosiers continue to write one of college football's heartwarming stories. Mendoza has been uber-productive with Curt Cignetti's offense firing on all cylinders. The Ducks represent a different obstacle, with a defense allowing 12.2 points per contest. Mendoza will officially enter the first-round conversation permanently if he performs admirably.

R Mason Thomas, EDGE, Oklahoma

Oklahoma EDGE R Mason Thomas has been incredibly productive in recent weeks. The Fort Lauderdale, Florida native registered three sacks in the Sooners' latest two games, with two against Auburn, and one versus Kent State. Thomas is a speedy and elusive pass rusher with terrific fluidity and bend.

This year's Red River Rivalry matchup is intriguing as ever. Texas offensive tackle Trevor Goosby recently made an appearance in one of our first-round mock drafts. Thomas versus Goosby is a matchup oozing with athleticism.

Jyaire Hill, CB, Michigan

Jyaire Hill is the top cornerback on the Michigan Wolverines. He'll face quite the challenge this weekend against USC wide receivers Ja'Kobi Lane and Makai Lemon. For better or worse, Hill's pre-draft resume will frequently reference how he performs against the Trojans' dangerous wideouts.

Hill possesses desirable size and length for the boundary corner position. He must defend Lemon and Lane differently, altering his approach in coverage as required. Hill's versatility, physicality, and long speed will be routinely tested against USC's explosive playmaking duo.

Xavier Chaplin, OT, Auburn

Auburn offensive tackle Xavier Chaplin has received a little top-75 buzz. He's currently the 80th-ranked prospect in our latest Draft Network 100, with an opportunity to climb higher up the leaderboard during our next update. Chaplin has a terrific opportunity against a Georgia Bulldogs defense that hasn't quite met its lofty expectations this season.

Chaplin possesses an NFL pro-ready frame that offensive line coaches dream of. There's a clear physical advantage when watching Chaplin reps on tape. He utilizes his length assertively in pass protection, playing through his hands to neutralize his opponent's initial rush move.

Whit Weeks, LB, LSU

The other premier quarterback matchup of the week pits Garrett Nussmeier against LaNorris Sellers. Both quarterbacks are obvious prospects to watch this weekend. LSU linebacker Whit Weeks also has an opportunity to improve his pre-draft stock.