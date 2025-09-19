Dante Moore NFL Draft Scouting Report

Dante Moore Scouting Report

Dante Moore is a mobile quarterback who has good velocity on throws with accuracy to all three levels of the field.

Draft Grade: Round 3 - Adequate Starter

Strengths:

Quick Release: Moore has quick arm action with a quick release.

Arm Talent: Moore has the arm talent to mix velocities and change the arc on footballs to make sure it fits in specific windows that are difficult to hit.

Throwing on the Run: Moore is a mobile quarterback who does a good job of avoiding pressure, escaping the pocket, and delivering accurate passes on the run.

Concerns:

Arm Strength: Moore loses some velocity on throws that are deeper down the field.

Mechanics Under Pressure: Under pressure, Moore speeds up his mechanics and footwork, negatively impacting his accuracy.

Dante Moore Summary/Projection:

Dante Moore is a redshirt sophomore draft prospect who originally started his collegiate career at UCLA before transferring to Oregon in 2024. In his first year at Oregon (2024), Moore sat behind future 2025 NFL Draft pick Dillon Gabriel and was able to gain some valuable reps. During the 2025 season, Moore stepped right in and kept the well-oiled machine of the Oregon Ducks offense operating at a high level, showcasing his own unique quarterback attributes along the way. Moore appears to be a high-IQ quarterback with arm talent, mobility, and a quick release that allows him to deliver the football to all levels of the field.

Starting pre-snap, Moore does a good job of identifying coverage and assessing the potential defensive looks. He can also identify pressure and knows when and where to get the ball “hot” out to one of his receivers. Post-snap, Moore does a good job of going through his progressions, working until he finds an open receiver to deliver the ball to. Moore’s quick release and arm action give him the ability to get the ball out fast, limiting the time defenders have to react or jump the route. At Oregon, Moore has no limitations on the areas of the field the offense expects him to access. He is asked to work every part of the field, stretching it both horizontally and vertically when needed.

In the short to intermediate portions of the field, Moore throws with good velocity and anticipation, consistently hitting windows in various zone coverages. He excels at threading seam shots up the field, fitting the ball over the underneath defender and just before the defender over the top. Moore throws an easily catchable football and consistently places the ball in the best possible spot. He understands ball placement. In the deeper areas of the field, Moore shows strong deep ball accuracy, hitting receivers in stride on vertical shots. Depending on defender positioning, he can either drop the ball over the receiver’s shoulder to keep them running vertically or place it back shoulder, allowing the receiver to work back to the ball. Overall, Moore has the arm talent to make every throw on the field, combining arm strength with natural throwing ability.