Makai Lemon NFL Draft Scouting Report

Makai Lemon has the quickness, IQ, and overall toughness that project him to be a productive slot receiver in the NFL.

Draft Grade: Round 3 - Adequate Starter

Strengths:

IQ/Football Intelligence: From the slot alignment, Lemon does a good job of reading defenders’ leverage and reading defenses to find the openings in a defense.

Quickness: Lemon is quick in his release and at the top of his route, which allows him to uncover from defensive backs.

Toughness: Lemon is willing to jump up and make difficult catches that will result in big hits from the defenders.

Contested Catch: Lemon does a good job of making catches in highly congested areas or jumping and high-pointing the football.

Concerns:

Role-Specific: Although Lemon plays multiple positions at USC, his best production will come as a slot receiver in the NFL.

Top-End Speed: Lemon appears to lack elite top-end speed, which limits him from being an explosive deep threat player.

Makai Lemon Summary/Projection:

Makai Lemon is a junior receiver for the USC football program. Lemon burst onto the national college football scene in 2024 and was one of USC’s most productive offensive weapons. Lemon’s productivity as a player is a combination of his versatility, IQ, and toughness.

Lemon’s evaluation as a player starts with his alignment versatility in that he can align both on the outside as a receiver and in the slot. This versatility gives coordinators the flexibility to incorporate different personnel packages to create mismatches across the offense. Lemon is capable of lining up in different spots and being effective.

Lemon is most effective as a player against zone defense. Against zone, Lemon showcases himself as a high-IQ player and understands how to attack defensive backs while also reading coverage. Lemon showcases this best at the slot receiver position, where he can quickly survey the defense and find open, vacant spaces to uncover. As a route runner, Lemon is a detailed and tempoed route runner. Lemon is a receiver who will thrive on option routes, where he can run in- or out-breakers depending on the defensive back’s leverage. Lemon understands how to sell the top of routes using head fakes and rocker steps to sell false directions and get defensive backs to bite on a false movement. Operating in the slot, Lemon is comfortable in highly congested areas and operates with no fear going across the middle to catch the football. Lemon is willing to jump to make contested catches and does a good job of high-pointing the football and coming down with it. Lemon adds the toughness element to his game with his willingness to go across the middle and come down with the football by any means necessary.

After the catch, Lemon could be categorized as an efficient runner with the football, as he can work through traffic but immediately gets vertical to get upfield and pick up yardage. Lemon is not a blazer-type receiver who instantly separates, but he moves efficiently to maximize the amount of yards he can pick up based on his athletic profile.