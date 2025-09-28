NFL Mock Draft 2026: Wild Week 4 Fallout

We are well on our way in both the college football and NFL seasons. Surprise contenders and pretenders have emerged, prospects are rising into first-round contention, and others look like they need to go back to school for more seasoning. It’s still very early in mock draft land, but let’s take a look at how things could shake out.

Please note, the order you see below reflects current Super Bowl odds. We don't hate your team.

2026 NFL Mock Draft

1. New Orleans Saints

The New Orleans Saints aren't ready to draft a franchise quarterback, so with Spencer Rattler and Tyler Shough already on the roster, they'll pass on this QB class at No. 1 overall. Ideally, they would trade out of this pick, but we’re not doing trades this early in mock draft season. Rueben Bain Jr. is having arguably the best defensive season in college football and is a true game-wrecker that New Orleans can build around on defense.

2. Tennessee Titans

Keldric Faulk, EDGE, Auburn



The Tennessee Titans need help in a variety of areas, but perhaps the most glaring is at pass rusher. There’s no true No. 1 option in Tennessee right now, and both Arden Key and Dre'Mont Jones are on expiring contracts. Keldric Faulk is a versatile piece who can play anywhere along the defensive line and is just as disruptive against the run as he is rushing the passer.

3. Carolina Panthers

Peter Woods, IDL, Clemson



The Carolina Panthers spent a pair of day-two picks on pass-rushers in the 2025 NFL Draft, but their struggles against the run seem to have carried over from last season. Peter Woods, the top interior defensive lineman in this class, excels as a run-stuffer and would be a key addition up front.

4. New York Giants

Caleb Downs, SAF, Ohio State

Much like the Saints above, the New York Giants might want to trade out of this spot to gain more mid-round draft capital. If they stick and pick, it’s hard to pass on arguably the best player in the class at a position of need. Caleb Downs is a high-IQ player who can thrive at any level of the defense. He also has the mentality to become a team captain during his rookie contract.

5. New York Jets

Fernando Mendoza, QB, Indiana



It’s early, but the Justin Fields experiment isn't exactly inspiring a ton of confidence in New York. If the Jets wind up picking this high, the new regime in charge may not be able to pass on selecting “their guy” at quarterback. Fernando Mendoza has the necessary frame and arm strength to succeed in the NFL and shows maturity in the pocket. He'll need to continue improving his accuracy to solidify himself as a top-10 pick, but he’s off to a good start.

6. Miami Dolphins

Garrett Nussmeier, QB, LSU

It’s time. The Miami Dolphins can get out of Tua Tagovailoa’s contract after the 2026 season or might be able to trade him in the offseason. This team needs a complete reset—at head coach, general manager, quarterback, and more. Tyreek Hill is as good as gone, and Tagovailoa shouldn't be far behind. Garrett Nussmeier has the athleticism and arm talent to make NFL-level throws. If he can sit for a year, develop, and maybe add a little more muscle to his frame, he'll be in a good position to take over the starting job in 2027.

7. Cleveland Browns

LaNorris Sellers, QB, South Carolina



The top of the quarterback class is still far from settled, but I like the idea of adding the dynamic playmaking ability of LaNorris Sellers to the Cleveland Browns' offense. Sellers can push the ball vertically and create game-changing plays with his legs. His upside his higher than either Dillon Gabriel or Shedeur Sanders. If the Browns have a chance to add a top QB, they should take it given the talent they have on defense to compete.

8. Las Vegas Raiders

Spencer Fano, OT, Utah



Anyone who has watched Ashton Jeanty try to run this year knows the Las Vegas Raiders need offensive line help. Jeanty broke out in Week 4, but the unit still needs long-term upgrades. Spencer Fano is a plug-and-play right tackle with tremendous upside as a run blocker.

9. Cincinnati Bengals

Francis Mauigoa, OT, Miami



You can probably understand this pick even if you're not a fan of the Cincinnati Bengals. With three edge rushers already off the board, upgrading the offensive line is a no-brainer. Francis Mauigoa can compete for one of the tackle spots or slide inside to guard. Some members of the TDN scouting staff believe Mauigoa has elite guard potential. Protect Joe Burrow!

10. New England Patriots

T.J. Parker isn’t just a designated pass rusher—he’s more than capable against the run as well. He’s a true three-down defensive end. The New England Patriots need more disruptive pass-rushers, and Parker has the potential to be a day-one starter.

11. Dallas Cowboys

Caleb Banks, IDL, Florida



Is Jerry Jones serious about stopping the run? Then he better not let Florida's Caleb Banks get past him here. Banks is a force at the point of attack with potentially elite arm length for the position. He can disengage from blocks to disrupt running lanes while also being a factor as a pass rusher.

12. Los Angeles Rams (via ATL)

Mansoor Delane, CB, LSU



With only Darious Williams, Emmanuel Forbes, and Josh Wallace under contract for next season, the Los Angeles Rams need to reinforce their cornerback room. Mansoor Delane has been the top draft-eligible corner in college football this season and has only built on the breakout year he had in 2024.

13. Chicago Bears

Isaiah World, OT, Oregon

The Chicago Bears must address their left tackle situation as soon as possible. Isaiah World is off to a strong start to the college football season, excels in both elements of the game, and would effectively end the Braxton Jones experiment in Chicago.

14. Arizona Cardinals

Jordyn Tyson, WR, Arizona State



Jordyn Tyson is the clear WR1 in the 2026 class. While he might not crack the top 10, he’s a great pick for an Arizona Cardinals team in desperate need of receiving weapons.

15. Pittsburgh Steelers

Dante Moore, QB, Oregon

Dante Moore has arguably been the best quarterback in college football this season. He's the current Heisman Trophy favorite and is coming off a monster road win at Penn State on Saturday. As a redshirt sophomore, Moore is young and may not consider entering the 2026 NFL Draft. However, if he does, he'll garner first-round consideration. Moore has a quick release and is an accurate passer. He may not have the deep arm strength that other first-round quarterbacks possess, but he wins in other ways.

16. Houston Texans

Trevor Goosby, OT, Texas

The Houston Texans need to find a way to improve their offensive line. Period. No one’s job should be safe—especially with a high-upside talent like Trevor Goosby available. Goosby has experience playing on both sides of the line and is a true freak athlete.

17. Minnesota Vikings

Avieon Terrell, CB, Clemson



The Minnesota Vikings need an upgrade in the secondary. Avieon Terrell—the younger brother of A.J. Terrell—is a physical, sticky man-coverage corner who could step in as an immediate starter.

18. Seattle Seahawks

Jermod McCoy, CB, Tennessee



Only Devon Witherspoon and Nehemiah Pritchett are under contract at cornerback for Seattle in 2026. Plus, Riq Woolen has become public enemy No. 1 in the city and will likely be traded soon. So it’s time to bolster the cornerback room. Jermod McCoy is still recovering from the torn ACL he suffered in January and won’t return to the field until later this season. However, when healthy, he’s arguably the top corner in the class. McCoy brings an impressive blend of size, ball skills, and man-coverage ability—more than enough to project him as a starter at the next level.

19. Cleveland Browns (via JAX)

As the Browns work to set up their new franchise quarterback for success, they need more weapons on the outside. Ja’Kobi Lane has strong hands and excels in contested-catch situations. Lane could be the true outside threat Cleveland needs.

20. Denver Broncos

The potential departure of Alex Singleton leaves a hole on the second level for the Denver Broncos. Anthony Hill Jr. can fill it. Hill can play as a stack ‘backer but can also be utilized as a pass rusher.

21. Indianapolis Colts

Matayo Uiagalelei, EDGE, Oregon



The Indianapolis Colts need a long-term partner for Laiatu Latu in the pass-rushing room. Matayo Uiagalelei plays with a relentless motor—whether he’s rushing the passer or chasing down ball carriers—and has the upside to develop into a true three-down defensive end.

22. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

CJ Allen, LB, Georgia



The Tampa Bay Buccaneers need to bolster their linebacker room, and CJ Allen could be a tone-setter for Tampa Bay’s defense. He’s physical, instinctive in coverage, and tackles with sound technique. It’s easy to imagine Todd Bowles falling in love with his style of play.

23. Washington Commanders

Kenyon Sadiq, TE, Oregon



Zach Ertz’s contract expires after this season, and it does not appear that Ben Sinnott is anywhere close to taking over the primary pass-catching role at the position. Kenyon Sadiq is an elite athlete with game-changing speed for a tight end. He’d make an instant impact alongside Jayden Daniels.

24. San Francisco 49ers

Carnell Tate, WR, Ohio State

This could be a spot for a wide receiver, given the changing dynamics in the San Francisco 49ers' room. Jauan Jennings is about to hit free agency, and Brandon Aiyuk may be a trade candidate. If San Francisco loses one or both, keep an eye on them drafting someone like Carnell Tate. Tate often gets overlooked in the shadow of Jeremiah Smith, but he’s a versatile, technically refined receiver who can win in the short-to-intermediate areas of the field.

25. Los Angeles Chargers

Christen Miller, IDL, Georgia



A large portion of the Los Angeles Chargers’ defensive line is set to hit free agency after the season, making reinforcements a priority. Christen Miller provides a sturdy, run-stopping presence in the heart of the Chargers’ defensive line.

26. Los Angeles Rams

Gennings Dunker, OT, Iowa



Shoring up the right tackle spot should be a high priority with Rob Havenstein’s contract set to expire. Gennings Dunker brings an infectious attitude and powerful blocking ability, and he put some impressive reps on tape this season.

27. Detroit Lions

Dani Dennis-Sutton, EDGE, Penn State



We’ve been talking about the Detroit Lions adding to their EDGE room for a few years now. They didn’t spend premium draft capital at the position last year, so maybe they’ll finally pull the trigger in 2026. Dani Dennis-Sutton is a big, physical presence who can rush the passer and thrive in run defense. He feels like a Dan Campbell–type player.

28. Kansas City Chiefs

Jeremiyah Love, RB, Notre Dame



If the Kansas City Chiefs want to keep their Super Bowl window open as long as possible, it must invest in the running game. The current setup just isn’t getting it done. Jeremiyah Love is a dynamic, speedy playmaker who can contribute on all three downs and lead the way in Kansas City’s backfield for years to come.

29. Baltimore Ravens

Joshua Joesphs, EDGE, Tennessee

Odafe Oweh, Kyle Van Noy, and David Ojabo are all pending free agents. The Baltimore Ravens' defense already has enough issues, so addressing the EDGE position is imperative. Joshua Josephs is turning heads early this season with his play on the field—just wait until he gets to the NFL Combine.

30. Dallas Cowboys (via GB)

LT Overton, EDGE, Alabama

The Cowboys aren’t going to find a one-for-one Micah Parsons replacement here, but they should still look to improve their pass rush. LT Overton can step in as an immediate starter, offering great size, relentless effort, and the versatility to play all over the defensive line.

31. Philadelphia Eagles

Keith Abney II, CB, Arizona State

The Philadelphia Eagles lack depth at cornerback. Let’s add to the room behind Quinyon Mitchell with a player flying a bit under the radar, Keith Abney II. Abney is tasked with erasing WR1s for Arizona State and is doing an admirable job of it so far in 2025. He’s scheme- and position-versatile, so the Eagles can deploy him in myriad ways.

32. Buffalo Bills

Sonny Styles, LB, Ohio State



With Matt Milano’s contract set to expire, the Buffalo Bills should look to add to the second level of their defense. Sonny Styles has been a fast riser this college football campaign. Styles can play at every level of the defense, bringing energy and some pass-rush upside. He’d be a valuable addition to this Buffalo defense.



